UHM Vacation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.11
0.11
0.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
0.9
0.81
0.79
Net Worth
1.01
0.92
0.9
Minority Interest
Debt
0.02
0.19
0.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.05
0.05
0.05
Total Liabilities
1.08
1.16
1.23
Fixed Assets
0.72
0.77
0.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.69
-0.01
-0.32
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.81
0.47
1.97
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0
0.02
0.03
Sundry Creditors
-1.44
-0.49
-2.32
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.01
-4.44
Cash
1.05
0.4
0.72
Total Assets
1.08
1.16
1.23
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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