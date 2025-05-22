To the Members of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited ("the

Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at t and appropriate to provide March 31, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, its loss including other comprehensive loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing

(SAs), as specifiedunder Section 143(10) of the Act.

Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the

Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence wehaveobtainedis a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financialstatements for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financialstatements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We have fulfilledthe responsibilities described in the

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Impairment assessment of investment in aforesaid subsidiaries is a key audit matter considering future estimates and judgment involved in such assessment. • Assessed the recoverable value headroom by performing sensitivity testing of key assumptions used. • Involved valuation experts to assist in evaluating Managements determination of value in use. • Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the computation of recoverable amounts of investment in subsidiaries.

OTHER INFORMATION

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financialstatements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions as applicable under the applicable laws and regulations.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting

Standards (IndAS)specifiedunder Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements,

Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement other of the standalone financial statements, whether due comprehensive to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section

143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expectedtooutweighthepublicinterestbenefitsof such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except, as detailed in Note

47(a) of the standalone financial statements regards to backup of books of account, and as detailed in Note 47(b) of the standalone financial statements for the matters stated in the paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting

Standards specified under Section 133 of the

Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March

31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report; (g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2025 has been paid/ provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(h) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended; (i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Note 36 to the standalone financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company; iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 46(e) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries; b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 46(f) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company; vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, the audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to data when using certain access rights, as described in Note 47(b) to the standalone financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the aforesaid accounting software where audit trail has been enabled. Additionally, the audit trail of prior year has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention to the extent it was enabled and recorded in the respective year.

Further, based on our examination which included test checks, and as explained in Note 47(b) to the standalone financial statements, the Company has used an accounting software which is operated by a third-party software service provider, for maintaining its books of account. In the absence of Service Organisation Controls report, we are unable to comment on whether the audit trail feature of the aforesaid software was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of an accounting software. Additionally, for the reasons stated in Note 47(b) to the standalone financial statements, we are unable to comment whether the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 101049W/E300004

per Sunil Gaggar

Partner

Membership No.: 104315 UDIN: 25104315BMLNOW7535

Place: Bengaluru Date: May 22, 2025

Annexure 1

Referred to in clause 1 of paragraph under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date

Re: Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited (‘the Company)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(a) (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All property, plant and equipment have not been physically verified by the Management during the year but there is a planned programme of verifying them once in three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) There is no immovable property (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), held by the Company and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right-of-use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2025.

(e) As disclosed in Note 46(a) to the standalone financial statements, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verifiedby the

Management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the Management is reasonable and the coverage and procedures for such verification is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such physical verification.

(b) As disclosed in Note 19 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the information and explanations given to us, there are no quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks.

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has provided interest free loans to other parties (i.e., employees) as summarised below:

(Rs. in Millions)

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Others (loans to employees) 16.43 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Others (loans to employees) 23.91

Other than the above, the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to the companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(b) During the year, the investments made and the terms and conditions of loans granted by the Company to other parties (i.e., employees) are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. Other than above, the Company has not made investments, provided guarantees, provided security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. (c) The Company has granted loans during the year to other parties (i.e., employees) where the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular.

(d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days. (e) There were no loans or advances in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms,Limited

Liability Partnerships or any other parties which has fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount Amount paid under protest Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending LEFT>Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 203.54 25.58 FY 2012-2018 and Income Tax Appellate FY 2019-20 Tribunal, Bengaluru Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 266.07* - FY 2016-2017 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Delhi Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 274.80 13.33 FY 2017-2018 and Commissioner of Income FY 2018-19 Tax (Appeals), Bengaluru Punjab Value Added Value 2.83 0.71 April, 2011 to March, Excise and Taxation Tax Act, 2005 Added Tax 2014 Commissioner (Appeals), Chandigarh Delhi Value Added Value 1.29 0.19 April, 2014 to March, Department of Trade & Tax Act, 2004 Added Tax 2016 Taxes, Delhi Gujarat Value Added Value 4.22 2.34 April, 2014 to March, Deputy Commissioner of Tax Act, 2003 Added Tax 2017 State Tax, Gujarat Tamil Nadu Value Value 155.41 - April, 2016 to March, Honourable High Court, Added Tax Act, 2006 Added Tax 2017 Chennai Goa Value Added Tax Value Added 0.03 0.002 April, 2017 to March, Commissioner of Act, 2005 Tax 2018 Commercial Taxes, Goa Central Goods and Goods and 0.61 0.03 April, 2017 to March, Commissioner of State Service Tax Act, 2017 Service Tax 2018 Tax (Appeals), Bihar Central Goods and Goods and 3.60 0.18 April, 2017 to March, Commissioner of State Service Tax Act, 2017 Service Tax 2018 Tax (Appeals), Delhi Central Goods and Goods and 22.92 0.74 April, 2017 to March, Commissioner (Appeals), Service Tax Act, 2017 Service Tax 2018 Haryana

settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) During the year, the Company has granted loans, as disclosed in Notes 10 and 12 to the standalone financial statements, which are repayable on demand to subsidiaries and other parties (i.e., employees) as stated below and none of these are granted to promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of Section 2 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

(Rs. in Millions)

Particulars All Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ 222.39 advances in nature of loans (net) - Repayable on demand Percentage of loans/advances 93.68% in nature of loans to the total loans (net)

(iv) Loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of

Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, for the business of the Company.

(vii) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, custom duty, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues as applicable to the Company, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no dues of employees state insurance, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, income tax, sales tax and value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount Amount paid under protest Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Central Goods Goods and 0.10 - April 2017 to March Commissioner and Service Tax Act, 2017 Service Tax 2018 (Appeals), Chandigarh Central Goods Goods and 2.29 - April 2017 to March Commissioner and Service Tax Act, 2017 Service Tax 2018 (Appeals), Haryana Central Goods Goods and 12.55 1.15 November, 2017 to Commissioner and Service Tax Act, 2017 Service Tax March, 2018 (Appeals), Karnataka Central Goods Goods and 1.05 0.05 April, 2018 to State Tax Officer, Delhi and Service Tax Act, 2017 Service Tax March, 2019 Employees Provident Provident Fund 2.47 2.47 April, 2020 to EPFO RO, Bengaluru Fund and Miscellaneous March, 2021 Provisions Act, 1952

Provisions Act, 1952

*Represents the disputed dues relating to subsidiary (subsidiary disposed-off during the FY 2018-19).

(viii) As disclosed in Note 46(g) to the standalone financial statements, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) As disclosed in Note 46(c) to the standalone financial statements, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the

Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and associate. The Company does not have any joint venture.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and associate. Further, the Company does not have any joint venture.

Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)

(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer/further public offer

(including debt instruments) during the year and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares/fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given by the Management, we report that no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section

(12) of Section 143 of the Act has beenfiledby the auditors, as applicable in Form ADT – 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Act. Therefore, the requirement to report on clauses 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financialstatements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors as referred to in Section 192 of the Act and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-

Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve

Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, requirement to report on clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 44 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provisions of Section 135 to the Act in relation to Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clauses 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

For S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 101049W/E300004 per Sunil Gaggar Partner Membership No.: 104315 UDIN: 25104315BMLNOW7535 Place: Bengaluru Date: May 22, 2025

Annexure 2

To the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal statements includedfinancialcontrols with reference to the standalone financial statements Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited ("the statements,Company") as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalonefinancial of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

TheCompanysManagementisresponsibleforestablishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financialinformation, as required under the Act. statements

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the

Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on

Auditing, as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalonefinancial the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financialcontrols with reference to these standalone financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THESE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A with reference companys internal financial to the standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalonefinancial those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper Management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 101049W/E300004

per Sunil Gaggar

Partner

Membership No.: 104315 UDIN: 25104315BMLNOW7535

Place: Bengaluru Date: May 22, 2025