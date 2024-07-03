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United Foodbrands Ltd Share Price Live

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543
(0.19%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:49:58 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open531.5
  • Day's High547.5
  • 52 Wk High556.6
  • Prev. Close541.95
  • Day's Low531.5
  • 52 Wk Low 172.34
  • Turnover (lac)173.4
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value85.39
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,122.39
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

United Foodbrands Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Quick Service Restaurant

Open

₹531.5

Prev. Close

₹541.95

Turnover(Lac.)

₹173.4

Day's High

₹547.5

Day's Low

₹531.5

52 Week's High

₹556.6

52 Week's Low

₹172.34

Book Value

₹85.39

Face Value

₹5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,122.39

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

United Foodbrands Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2025

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12 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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United Foodbrands Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Barbeque-Nation Q1 Net Loss Widens to ₹16.4 Crore

Barbeque-Nation Q1 Net Loss Widens to ₹16.4 Crore

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Pre-tax loss for the quarter stood at ₹16.98 crore. This is compared to a loss of ₹5.49 crore in Q1 FY25.

2 Aug 2025|11:29 AM
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Barbeque Nation Q3 Profit Rises 4%, Expands to 190 Outlets

Barbeque Nation Q3 Profit Rises 4%, Expands to 190 Outlets

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Revenue declined slightly by 0.6% YoY, standing at ₹328.9 crore, down from ₹330.9 crore in Q3 FY24.

4 Feb 2025|03:49 PM
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United Foodbrands Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:42 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.59%

Non-Promoter- 26.39%

Institutions: 26.39%

Non-Institutions: 39.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

United Foodbrands Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

19.54

19.54

19.49

19.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

372.77

396.62

409.51

393.96

Net Worth

392.31

416.16

429

413.49

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

761.05

453.27

787.05

703.45

yoy growth (%)

67.9

-42.4

11.88

23.16

Raw materials

-279.13

-164.15

-275.29

-236.63

As % of sales

36.67

36.21

34.97

33.63

Employee costs

-164.67

-118.11

-177.86

-145.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-28.24

-91.31

-8.18

40.65

Depreciation

-105.61

-101.16

-104.57

-77.38

Tax paid

6.46

18.95

-7.79

-8.89

Working capital

-26.01

114.59

-35.72

-5.34

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

67.9

-42.4

11.88

23.16

Op profit growth

169.22

-74.46

-3.04

15.72

EBIT growth

-231.94

-137.69

-37.49

11.26

Net profit growth

-69.41

-24.14

150.34

-284.11

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,338.7

1,233.05

1,254.51

1,233.76

860.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,338.7

1,233.05

1,254.51

1,233.76

860.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.82

15.91

17.57

11.85

26.77

United Foodbrands Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd

JUBLFOOD

414.6

101.1327,360.4842.580.291,679.6536.4

Travel Food Services Ltd

TRAVELFOOD

1,206.3

43.3915,945.7398.280.85339.6384.5

Devyani International Ltd

DEVYANI

110.5

013,617.82-12.740878.9412.2

Westlife Foodworld Ltd

WESTLIFE

432.1

475.996,754.37-0.1516.620.1932.78

Sapphire Foods India Ltd

SAPPHIRE

177.29

05,688.48-16.860668.4938.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT United Foodbrands Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

ABHAY CHINTAMAN CHAUDHARI

ED / MD / Promoter

Kayum R Dhanani

Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CEO

Rahul Agrawal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Revathy Ashok

Non Executive Director

Raoof Razak Dhanani

Non Executive Director

Suchitra Dhanani

Non Executive Director

Azhar Yusuf Dhanani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nagamani CY

Independent Non Exe. Director

TARUN KHANNA

Registered Office

Sy No 62 Site No 13,

6th Cross NS Palya BTM Layout,

Karnataka - 560076

Tel: 91-80-4511 3000

Website: http://www.barbequenation.com

Email: compliance@barbequenation.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited was originally incorporated as Sanchi Hotels Private Limited on October 13, 2006 at Indore, Madhya Pradesh, as a Private Limited Company. Subsequently, name of the ...
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Reports by United Foodbrands Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the United Foodbrands Ltd share price today?

The United Foodbrands Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹543 today.

What is the Market Cap of United Foodbrands Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of United Foodbrands Ltd is ₹2122.39 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of United Foodbrands Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of United Foodbrands Ltd is 0 and 6.12 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of United Foodbrands Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a United Foodbrands Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of United Foodbrands Ltd is ₹172.34 and ₹556.6 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of United Foodbrands Ltd?

United Foodbrands Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.60%, 3 Years at -6.22%, 1 Year at 66.27%, 6 Month at 206.90%, 3 Month at 134.31% and 1 Month at 41.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of United Foodbrands Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of United Foodbrands Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.59 %
Institutions - 26.40 %
Public - 39.01 %

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