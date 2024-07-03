Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorQuick Service Restaurant
Open₹531.5
Prev. Close₹541.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹173.4
Day's High₹547.5
Day's Low₹531.5
52 Week's High₹556.6
52 Week's Low₹172.34
Book Value₹85.39
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,122.39
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Pre-tax loss for the quarter stood at ₹16.98 crore. This is compared to a loss of ₹5.49 crore in Q1 FY25.
Revenue declined slightly by 0.6% YoY, standing at ₹328.9 crore, down from ₹330.9 crore in Q3 FY24.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
19.54
19.54
19.49
19.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
372.77
396.62
409.51
393.96
Net Worth
392.31
416.16
429
413.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
761.05
453.27
787.05
703.45
yoy growth (%)
67.9
-42.4
11.88
23.16
Raw materials
-279.13
-164.15
-275.29
-236.63
As % of sales
36.67
36.21
34.97
33.63
Employee costs
-164.67
-118.11
-177.86
-145.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-28.24
-91.31
-8.18
40.65
Depreciation
-105.61
-101.16
-104.57
-77.38
Tax paid
6.46
18.95
-7.79
-8.89
Working capital
-26.01
114.59
-35.72
-5.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
67.9
-42.4
11.88
23.16
Op profit growth
169.22
-74.46
-3.04
15.72
EBIT growth
-231.94
-137.69
-37.49
11.26
Net profit growth
-69.41
-24.14
150.34
-284.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,338.7
1,233.05
1,254.51
1,233.76
860.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,338.7
1,233.05
1,254.51
1,233.76
860.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.82
15.91
17.57
11.85
26.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
JUBLFOOD
414.6
|101.13
|27,360.48
|42.58
|0.29
|1,679.65
|36.4
Travel Food Services Ltd
TRAVELFOOD
1,206.3
|43.39
|15,945.73
|98.28
|0.85
|339.63
|84.5
Devyani International Ltd
DEVYANI
110.5
|0
|13,617.82
|-12.74
|0
|878.94
|12.2
Westlife Foodworld Ltd
WESTLIFE
432.1
|475.99
|6,754.37
|-0.15
|16.62
|0.19
|32.78
Sapphire Foods India Ltd
SAPPHIRE
177.29
|0
|5,688.48
|-16.86
|0
|668.49
|38.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
ABHAY CHINTAMAN CHAUDHARI
ED / MD / Promoter
Kayum R Dhanani
Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CEO
Rahul Agrawal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Revathy Ashok
Non Executive Director
Raoof Razak Dhanani
Non Executive Director
Suchitra Dhanani
Non Executive Director
Azhar Yusuf Dhanani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nagamani CY
Independent Non Exe. Director
TARUN KHANNA
Sy No 62 Site No 13,
6th Cross NS Palya BTM Layout,
Karnataka - 560076
Tel: 91-80-4511 3000
Website: http://www.barbequenation.com
Email: compliance@barbequenation.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited was originally incorporated as Sanchi Hotels Private Limited on October 13, 2006 at Indore, Madhya Pradesh, as a Private Limited Company. Subsequently, name of the ...
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Reports by United Foodbrands Ltd
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