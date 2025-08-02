AGM 04/09/2025 Intimation of schedule of 19th AGM of Shareholders of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11.08.2025) Notice of the 19th Annual general Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025) Proceedings of the 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, September 4, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2025) Submission of Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report on the 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.09.2025)