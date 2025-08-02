United Foodbrands Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
JUBLFOOD
414.6
|101.13
|27,360.48
|42.58
|0.29
|1,679.65
|36.4
Travel Food Services Ltd
TRAVELFOOD
1,206.3
|43.39
|15,945.73
|98.28
|0.85
|339.63
|84.5
Devyani International Ltd
DEVYANI
110.5
|0
|13,617.82
|-12.74
|0
|878.94
|12.2
Westlife Foodworld Ltd
WESTLIFE
432.1
|475.99
|6,754.37
|-0.15
|16.62
|0.19
|32.78
Sapphire Foods India Ltd
SAPPHIRE
177.29
|0
|5,688.48
|-16.86
|0
|668.49
|38.28
Pre-tax loss for the quarter stood at ₹16.98 crore. This is compared to a loss of ₹5.49 crore in Q1 FY25.
Revenue declined slightly by 0.6% YoY, standing at ₹328.9 crore, down from ₹330.9 crore in Q3 FY24.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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