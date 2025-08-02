iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR United Foodbrands Ltd

United Foodbrands Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
547.4
(1.01%)
Jun 9, 2026|07:44:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

UNITED FOODBRANDS LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd

JUBLFOOD

414.6

101.1327,360.4842.580.291,679.6536.4

Travel Food Services Ltd

TRAVELFOOD

1,206.3

43.3915,945.7398.280.85339.6384.5

Devyani International Ltd

DEVYANI

110.5

013,617.82-12.740878.9412.2

Westlife Foodworld Ltd

WESTLIFE

432.1

475.996,754.37-0.1516.620.1932.78

Sapphire Foods India Ltd

SAPPHIRE

177.29

05,688.48-16.860668.4938.28

Barbeque-Nation: RELATED NEWS

Barbeque-Nation Q1 Net Loss Widens to ₹16.4 Crore

Barbeque-Nation Q1 Net Loss Widens to ₹16.4 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Pre-tax loss for the quarter stood at ₹16.98 crore. This is compared to a loss of ₹5.49 crore in Q1 FY25.

2 Aug 2025|11:29 AM
Read More
Barbeque Nation Q3 Profit Rises 4%, Expands to 190 Outlets

Barbeque Nation Q3 Profit Rises 4%, Expands to 190 Outlets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Revenue declined slightly by 0.6% YoY, standing at ₹328.9 crore, down from ₹330.9 crore in Q3 FY24.

4 Feb 2025|03:49 PM
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR United Foodbrands Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.