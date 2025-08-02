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United Foodbrands Ltd Cash Flow Statement

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541.95
(7.10%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Barbeque-Nation FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-28.24

-91.31

-8.18

40.65

Depreciation

-105.61

-101.16

-104.57

-77.38

Tax paid

6.46

18.95

-7.79

-8.89

Working capital

-26.01

114.59

-35.72

-5.34

Other operating items

Operating

-153.4

-58.93

-156.27

-50.96

Capital expenditure

219.03

14.58

168.35

359.66

Free cash flow

65.62

-44.35

12.07

308.69

Equity raised

661.34

378.37

311.45

361.35

Investing

17.19

0.1

12.73

0.32

Financing

891.58

796.02

860.52

419.54

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,635.73

1,130.15

1,196.78

1,089.92

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