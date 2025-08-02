United Foodbrands Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
19.54
19.54
19.49
19.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
372.77
396.62
409.51
393.96
Net Worth
392.31
416.16
429
413.49
Minority Interest
Debt
641.83
607.54
636.92
555.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.26
8.18
4.77
4.77
Total Liabilities
1,042.4
1,031.88
1,070.69
974.24
Fixed Assets
823.46
845.55
902.68
760.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
140.56
86.76
70.84
57.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
64.01
63.43
54.39
57.76
Networking Capital
11.94
21.1
24.76
35
Inventories
42.14
34.65
39.1
33.04
Inventory Days
15.84
Sundry Debtors
5.32
5.79
1.13
6.22
Debtor Days
2.98
Other Current Assets
114.9
134.78
122.31
110.23
Sundry Creditors
-96.49
-98.97
-110.04
-87.68
Creditor Days
42.05
Other Current Liabilities
-53.93
-55.15
-27.74
-26.81
Cash
2.43
15.04
18.01
62.81
Total Assets
1,042.4
1,031.88
1,070.68
974.23
Pre-tax loss for the quarter stood at ₹16.98 crore. This is compared to a loss of ₹5.49 crore in Q1 FY25.
Revenue declined slightly by 0.6% YoY, standing at ₹328.9 crore, down from ₹330.9 crore in Q3 FY24.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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