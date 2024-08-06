To

The Members

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 19th (Nineteenth) Annual Report of the Company, together with the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 (hereinafter referred to as "FY2025").

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY OR HIGHLIGHTS:

(Amount in Rupees millions, except per share data)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated Financial Financial Financial Financial Year 2025 Year 2024 Year 2025 Year 2024 Revenue from Operations 9,807.44 10,456.28 12,330.49 12,545.10 (+): Other Income 196.73 201.24 158.47 175.66 Total Income 10,004.17 10,657.52 12,488.96 12,720.76 (-): Total Expenses 8,291.03 8,915.67 10,217.68 10,423.41 Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation 1,713.14 1,741.85 2,271.87* 2,297.35 & Amortisation expense (EBITDA) (-): Finance Costs 664.80 667.85 778.56 758.56 (-): Depreciation & Amortisation expense 1,405.92 1,390.18 1,764.93 1,678.97 Loss Before Tax (357.58) (316.18) (271.62) (140.18) (-): Tax Expense/(Credit) (4.78) (52.57) (1.26) (28.43) Loss for the year (352.80) (263.61) (270.36) (111.75) (+): Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss), (0.83) (11.08) (13.30) (9.00) net of tax Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for (353.63) (274.69) (283.66) (120.75) the Year, net of tax Earnings/(Loss) Per Share (EPS) Basic (Rs.) (9.03) (6.76) (7.11) (3.44) Diluted (Rs.) (9.03) (6.76) (7.11) (3.44)

amounting to Rs.0.59 million. *IncludingshareofProfit

2. STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIRS AND BUSINESS PROSPECTS:

In FY2025, the Company continued to strengthen its strategic focus on diversifying business operations through both organic and inorganic growth avenues, aiming to enhance long-term value creation and market reach.

The Company has entered into a Share Subscription Agreement and a Shareholders Agreement to acquire up to 51% equity share capital in Willow Gourmet Private Limited (hereinafter "WGPL"). WGPL is engaged in the business of delivering ice cream under the brand ‘Omm Nom Nomm, primarily through online delivery channels. This acquisition is expected to strengthen the Companys existing delivery portfolio.

These initiatives reflect the Companys commitment to innovation, market responsiveness, and sustained business growth across geographies and formats.

In FY2025, the Company reported consolidated operating revenue of Rs.1,233 crores, reflecting a decline of 1.7% compared to previous year. The subsidiaries of the Company continued to perform well, contributing 21% to the consolidated revenue.

The Indian Subsidiaries, which operates premium brands i.e., Toscano and Salt, collectively recorded revenue of Rs.160 crores and, accounted for 13% of the consolidated revenue. Their pre Ind-AS restaurant operating margin stood at 17.6%.

The Overseas Subsidiaries also maintained strong performance, with the revenue of Rs.97 crores contributing 8% to the consolidated revenue. Their pre Ind-AS restaurant operating margin was 25.5%.

The state of affairs, business performance, initiatives undertaken and business prospects of the Company are more fully articulated in the non-statutory part and Management Discussion and Analysis Report (MD&A) which forms part of the Annual Report.

3. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There was no change in the nature of business of the

Company during the financial year 2024-25.

4. DIVIDEND:

Your Company has in place a Dividend Distribution Policy for the purpose of declaration and payment of dividend in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act") and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as "the SEBI (LODR) Regulations"). The Dividend Distribution Policy is available on the website of the Company at https://www.barbequenation.com/ investors.

The Board has not recommended any dividend for the FY2025.

5. AMOUNT CARRIED TO RESERVES:

The Company has not transferred any amount to the general reserve in FY2025. Details regarding the movement in other reserves and retained earnings for FY2025 are provided in the Financial Statements, which forms an integral part of the Annual Report.

6. ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Sections 92(3) and 134(3)(a) of the Act read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return, i.e. Form MGT-7 of the Company for the FY2025 is available on the website of the Company at https://www.barbequenation com/investors.

7. BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY

MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP):

Your Company has a mix of Executive, Non-Executive and Independent Directors ensuring the Boards independence and the clear segregation of governance and management functions.

As on the date of this report, your Board consists of 8 (eight) members, which includes 2 (two) Executive Directors, (three) Independent Directors including 1 (one) woman Independent Director, 3 (three) Non-Executive Directors including one woman Director.

The composition of the Board of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and changes therein for the FY2025 are furnished below:

Sl. No. Name Designation Date of Appointment Date of Cessation 1. Mr. T N Unni#1 Chairman, Non-Executive, 09/02/2009 11/08/2024 Independent Director 2. Mr. Abhay Chintaman Chairman, Non-Executive, 28/02/2017 - Chaudhari#2 Independent Director 3. Mr. Kayum Razak Dhanani#3 Managing Director 30/11/2012 - 4. Mr. Rahul Agrawal Chief Executive Officer & 31/12/2020 - Whole Time Director 5. Mr. Ajay Nanavati Vipin#4 Non-Executive, 23/05/2024 22/05/2025 Independent Director 6. Ms. Revathy Ashok Non-Executive, 28/03/2022 - Independent Director 7. Mr. Raoof Razak Dhanani Non-Executive Director 01/07/2015 - 8. Mrs. Suchitra Dhanani Non-Executive Director 01/07/2015 - 9. Mr. Devinjit Singh#5 Non-Executive Director 31/12/2020 03/02/2025 10. Mr. Azhar Yusuf Dhanani Non-Executive Director 07/08/2023 - 11 Mr. Amit V Betala Chief Financial Officer 07/02/2023 - 12. Ms. Nagamani C Y Company Secretary & 21/07/2014 - Compliance Officer

Changes in Directors:

Directors appointed/re-appointed during the FY2025:

#2 Mr. Abhay Chintaman Chaudhari, Independent Director, was appointed as Chairman of the Company and the Board, pursuant to the resolution passed by the Directors in their meeting held on July 31, 2024, and the appointment is effective from August 12, 2024.

#3 Mr. Kayum Razak Dhanani was re-appointed as Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 years with effect from March 4, 2025, pursuant to the resolution passed by the Directors in their meeting held on February 3, 2025 and the same was approved by the shareholders through postal ballot on March 26, 2025.

#4 Mr. Ajay Nanavati Vipin was appointed as an Independent Director of the Company, pursuant to the resolution passed by the Directors at their Meeting held on May 23, 2024 and the same was approved by the Shareholders in the 18th Annual General Meeting held on August 6, 2024.

Directors retired/resigned during the FY2025:

#1 Mr. T N Unni, Chairman and Independent Director, retired from the Board of the Company consequent upon the completion of his term of appointment with effect from August 11, 2024.

#5 Mr. Devinjit Singh, Non-Executive Director, resigned from the office of Director of the Company with from February 3, 2025.

Directors resigned after the end of the FY2025:

#4 Mr. Ajay Nanavati Vipin resigned from the Board of the

Company with effect from the closing business hours of

May 22, 2025, citing that the Companys strategies were not aligned with his expertise and that he was therefore unable to contribute effectively. He further confirmed there were no other material reasons for his resignation, apart from those stated above.

Declaration by Independent Directors:

The Company has received necessary declarations/ disclosures from all the Independent Directors to the effect that they meet the criteria for independence as provided under Section 149(6) of the Act and the rules made thereunder and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations.

8. BOARD MEETINGS:

4 (four) Board meetings were held during the FY2025. The maximum gap between any two meetings was within the stipulated time period as prescribed under the Act and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations. The full details of meetings of the Board and its Committees are given in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of the Annual Report.

9. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

As on March 31, 2025, your Board has 6 Committees viz., Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Risk Management Committee and Investment Committee. The composition of the Committees, roles & responsibilities and meetings held, as per the applicable provisions of the Act and rules made thereunder, and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, are disclosed separately in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of the Annual Report.

During the FY2025, the Audit Committee, and Nomination

& Remuneration Committee were re-constituted by the Board in its meeting held on July 31, 2024, and Investment Committee was constituted pursuant to the resolution passed by the Directors in their meeting held on February 3, 2025.

10. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

The Company diligently follows and adheres to best governance practices, cultivating a robust value system centered on five guiding principles viz., stewardship, transparency, accountability, integrity, and adherence to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

These principles are designed to benefit all stakeholders.

The Corporate Governance Report for the FY2025, as required under Regulation 34 read with Schedule V of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, forms part of the Annual Report.

The Compliance Certificate issued by Mr. Vijayakrishna

K T, Practising Company Secretary, on compliance with conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated in the SEBI (LODR) Regulations is annexed to this report as

Annexure-1.

11. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Management Discussion & Analysisthat Report (MD&A) for the FY2025, as required under Regulation 34 read with Schedule V of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, forms part of the Annual Report.

12. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT:

Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) for the FY2025, as required under Regulation 34 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, forms part of the Annual Report.

13. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE BOARD:

Your Board has implemented a formal mechanism for evaluating its performance, along with that of its Committees and individual Directors, including the Chairperson of the Board. This evaluation is conducted through a structured questionnaire covering various aspects of the Board and Committees functioning. The detailed process for the annual evaluation of the Boards performance, its Committees, Chairperson and individual

Directors, including Independent Directors, is disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of the Annual Report.

14. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

To the best of the Boards knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by the Board, your Directors make the following statements in terms of Sections 134(3)(c) and 134(5) of the Act: a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year 2024-25, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as on March 31, 2025 and of the Profit and Loss of the Company for that period;

c) the Directors have taken proper and care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

15. POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION:

Your Company has adopted Nomination & Remuneration Policy for the purpose of appointment of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel, and payment of remuneration to them, including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director, in accordance with Section 178(3) of the Act and the rules made thereunder. The said Policy is available on the website of the Company at https://www.barbequenation.com/investors.

16. LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS:

Particulars of loans granted, guarantees given and investments made by the Company, pursuant to Section 186 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, for the FY2025 are provided in the Financial Statements, which forms an integral part of the Annual Report.

17. CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All contracts/arrangements/transactions entered into by the Company during the FY2025 with its related parties were conducted in the ordinary course of business and on arms length basis. These Related Party Transactions (RPTs) were subject to prior approval of the Audit Committee.

During the FY2025, the Company has not entered into any materially significant related party transaction that requires the approval of Shareholders under Regulation 23 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations or Section 188 of the Act. Disclosures on RPTs under Section 134(3)(h) of the Act, read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in Form AOC-2, is not applicable to the Company for the FY2025 and accordingly, the said form is not enclosed to this report. Details of RPTs are provided in the form of Notes to Financial Statements (both Standalone and Consolidated), as per the applicable Accounting Standards.

The Policy on RPTs, as approved by the Board, is available on the Companys website at https://www. barbequenation.com/investors.

18. SHARE CAPITAL:

A. Authorized and Paid-up Share Capital:

Authorized/Nominal Share Capital as on March 31, 2025:

No. of equity shares Face Value per Share (in Rs.) Nominal Value (in Rs.) 6,00,00,000 5 30,00,00,000

The Company has only one class of Equity Shares.

Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital and changes therein during the FY2025:

Particulars No. of shares Nominal Value (in Rs.) Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital at the 3,90,70,775 19,53,53,875 beginning of the FY2025 Shares issued during the FY2025# 6,927 34,635 Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital at the 3,90,77,702 19,53,88,510 end of the FY2025

#

Sl. No. Date of allotment No. of shares allotted Type of issue/allotment 1. May 23, 2024 1,296 Employee Stock Option Plan 2. July 31, 2024 871 Employee Stock Option Plan 3. November 12, 2024 3,960 Employee Stock Option Plan 4. February 3, 2025 800 Employee Stock Option Plan

Approvals of the Board of Directors and Shareholders of the Company for the aforesaid issue of shares have been obtained, wherever necessary.

B. Other Disclosures on Share Capital:

Particulars Disclosures Buy Back of Securities The Company has not bought back any of its securities during the FY2025. Issue of Sweat Equity Shares The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the FY2025. Issue of Bonus Shares No bonus shares were issued during the FY2025. Issue of Equity Shares with Differential The Company has not issued any equity shares with differential voting rights Voting Rights during the FY2025.

19. INVESTOR EDUCATION AND

PROTECTION FUND (IEPF):

Pursuant to Sections 124 and 125 of the Act, read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules"), any amount in the Unpaid Dividend Account, the application money received for allotment of any securities and due for refund, principal amount of matured deposits and debentures and interest accrued thereon, redemption amount of preference shares, etc., remaining unclaimed and unpaid for a period of 7 (seven) years from the date of its due for payment by the Company shall be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) established by the Central Government. Additionally, the shares on which dividend has not been paid or claimed by the shareholders for 7 (seven) consecutive years or more shall also be transferred to IEPF, pursuant to Section 124(6) of the Act and the rules made thereunder.

Further, it is hereby confirmed required to transfer any amount to the IEPF.

20. EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION SCHEME:

? In order to attract and retain talented and key employees, and to reward them for their performance, the Company has adopted 2 (two) Employee Stock

Option Schemes viz., "Barbeque Nation Hospitality

Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan 2015" (‘ESOP

Plan 2015) and "Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited

- Employee Stock Option Plan 2022" (‘ESOP Plan 2022). Both the ESOP Schemes are administered by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the

Board for the benefit and its Subsidiaries.

· The certificate from

Company stating that the ESOP Plan 2015 and ESOP Plan 2022 have been implemented in accordance with the SEBI (Share Based Employees Benefitsand

Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 and in accordance with the resolutions passed by Shareholders of the CompanythattheCompanyisnot in the general meeting, will be placed before the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting and the same will also be made available on the website of the Company.

? The disclosures as required under the SEBI (Share

Based Employees Benefits and Sweat Equity)

Regulations, 2021, is available on the website of the Company at https://www.barbequenation.com/ investors.

· The Company has not amended/modified ESOP

Plans during the FY2025.

21. DETAILS OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO: A. Conservation of Energy:

(i) The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy:

The Company continuously strives to improve the energy efficiency and has implemented energy conservation measures across all its operations.

The Company has taken significant steps towards energy conservation, including: ? Implementation of LED lighting systems to minimize energy consumption during operations.

? Deployment of an IoT-based Electricity Management system, featuring Variable Frequency Device (VFD) panels in new outlets. These panels automatically detect power requirements and accordingly optimize equipment operations to conserve power.

· Ongoing efforts to implement an energy management system for AC units and refrigerators to monitor and optimize energy usage.

These measures reflect the Companys commitment to sustainability and responsible resource management.

(ii) The steps taken by the company for utilising alternate sources of energy:

Nil

(iii) The capital investment on energy conservation equipments:

Nil

B. Technology Absorption:

Technology plays a pivotal role in todays digital era and the Company recognizes its significance. The Company is committed to embrace and utilize technology at every possible step to enhance its operations and stay competitive.

Detailed information about conservation of energy and technology absorption and adoption by the Company is available in the MD&A and BRSR which forms part of the Annual Report.

C. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo:

Foreign Exchange Earnings:

(Amount in Rs. million)

Particulars FY2025 FY2024 Sale of Food and Beverages* 112.01 139.37

*Foreign inward remittance received through international cards against the sale of food & beverages at restaurants.

Foreign Exchange Outgo (on CIF value basis):

(Amount in Rs. million)

Particulars FY2025 FY2024 Import of Capital Goods - 2.13 Import of Raw Materials 85.46 96.87 Total 85.46 99.00

22. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The business and financial risks faced by the Company are akin to any other company in the same line of business.

To address these risks, your Board has constituted a dedicated Risk Management Committee and implemented a comprehensive Risk Management Policy.

This policy aims to manage uncertainty and adapt to changes in both internal and external environment, thereby minimizing negative impacts and maximizing opportunities. The robust enterprise risk management framework enables the Company to identify and evaluate business risks and opportunities transparently.

By mitigating adverse impacts on business objectives and enhancing the Companys competitive edge, this framework strengthens the Companys ability to navigate challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

23. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

(CSR):

Your Company has constituted a Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability (CSR&S) Committee and has adopted Corporate Social Responsibility Policy in accordance with the provisions of Section 135 of the Act and the rules made thereunder. The CSR Policy is available on the Companys website at https://www. barbequenation.com/investors. Further, details of CSR Committee and its roles and responsibilities are disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of the Annual Report.

The Company is not required to make any CSR contribution for the FY2025 as its average net profitsfor 3 immediate preceding financial years is nil and has average net loss.

The Annual Report on CSR activities for the FY2025, as required under Rule 8 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 is enclosed to this report as Annexure-2.

24. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL AND ITS ADEQUACY:

Your Company has an internal control system which is commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations, with a focus on promoting the interest of all stakeholders. This system aims to facilitate operations while managing financial, business, and operational risks, prioritizing integrity and ethics within the organizational culture.

Pursuant to Section 138 of the Act and the rules made thereunder and resolution passed by the board in its meeting held on September 27, 2023, Messrs. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP were appointed as an Internal Auditor of the Company for conducting internal audit for the period from July 1, 2023 to December 31, 2026.

The scope and authority of the internal audit is defined by the Audit Committee. The Internal Auditor monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, ensuring compliance with the accounting procedures, financial reporting standards, and policies across all locations of the Company. Based on the internal audit reports, process owners undertake corrective actions, wherever necessary, within their respective areas to strengthen the controls.

Your Company has laid down a set of standards, processes and structures which enables the Company to implement internal financial control across the organisation and ensure that the same are adequate and operating effectively.

25. PROHIBITION OF INSIDER TRADING:

In compliance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has adopted ‘Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading for regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading in Securities of the Company by the Designated Persons (DPs) and their immediate relatives, and ‘Code for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information for fair disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) to the Stock Exchanges on a continuous basis and in a timely manner in order to ensure that such information is generally available to all the stakeholders on a non-discriminatory basis. The Code for Fair Disclosure is available on the Companys website at https://www. barbequenation.com/investors.

26. VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

Pursuant to Section 177 of the Act and the rules made thereunder and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, the Company has in place a Whistle Blower Policy for Directors and employees to report any genuine concerns, unethical behaviours, misuse of any UPSI, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct. The vigil mechanism provides adequate safeguards against victimization of director(s) or employee(s) or any other person who avails the mechanism.

The said policy is available on the website of the Company at https://www.barbequenation.com/investors.

27. REMUNERATION TO DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND EMPLOYEES:

Disclosures in relation to remuneration paid to Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this Report as Annexure-3.

Further, full details of remuneration paid to Directors is disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of the Annual Report.

The statement and particulars of the employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) and (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, forms part of this Annual Report. However, in terms of proviso to

Section 136(1) of the Act, the Boards Report and Financial Statements are being sent to the Shareholders, excluding the aforesaid information. Any shareholder interested in obtaining a copy of the same may write to the Company Secretary at compliance@barbequenation.com. The said information is also open for inspection at the registered office of the Company during the working hours.

28. HOLDING, SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATE COMPANIES AND JOINT VENTURES:

The details of subsidiaries, associate companies and joint ventures of the Company are furnished below:

Type of Company Name Country of % of Shareholding held Incorporation by the Company Holding Company The Company is not subsidiary to any other Not Applicable Not Applicable Company Subsidiaries Red Apple Kitchen Consultancy Private India 89.05% #1 Limited, India Blue Planet Foods Private Limited, India India 11.77% (Red Apple holds 41.49%) Wholly Owned Barbeque Nation Mena Holding Limited Dubai 100% Subsidiaries ("BBQ Mena") Barbeque Nation Holdings Pvt Ltd #2 Mauritius 100% Step Down Barbeque Nation Restaurant LLC Dubai BBQ Mena holds 100% Subsidiaries Barbeque Nation (Malaysia) SDN. BHD. Malaysia BBQ Mena holds 100% Barbeque Nation International LLC Oman BBQ Mena holds 49% #3 Barbeque Nation Bahrain W.L.L Bahrain BBQ Mena holds 99% #3 Barbeque Nation Lanka (Pvt) Ltd #4 Sri Lanka BBQ Mena holds 100% Barbeque Nation Saudi Arabia Limited#5 Saudi Arabia BBQ Mena holds 70% Associate Willow Gourmet Private limited #6 India 42.36% Companies Joint Ventures Nil Not Applicable Not Applicable

#1

#2

During the FY2025, the Company has acquired additional 6.62% stake in Red Apple Kitchen Consultancy Private Limited ("Red Apple") from existing shareholders of Red Apple. Consequent to the said acquisition, the Company holds 89.05% stake (earlier 82.43%) in Red Apple.Pursuant to the approval of the Registrar of Companies,

Mauritius, Barbeque Nation Holdings Pvt Ltd has been removed (struck-off) from the Register under Section 308 of the Mauritius Companies Act, 2001 with effect from

December 2, 2024.

#3

#4

#5

#6

On the basis of voting rights and control, BBQ Mena has 100% control over the step down subsidiaries.Barbeque Nation Lanka (Pvt) Ltd was incorporated on August 21, 2024.BBQ Mena had subscribed to the Memorandum of Association/Constitution of Barbeque Nation Saudi Arabia Limited on February 4, 2025 and it was approved by the Ministry of Commerce, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.On February 3, 2025, the Company executed Share Subscription Agreement and Shareholders Agreement to acquire upto 51% of equity share capital of Willow Gourmet Private Limited and further, the Company has partly completed the aforesaid acquisition and has acquired 42.36% on March 11, 2025.

· Salient features of the financialstatements, including performance and financial position of Subsidiaries of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 are given in Form AOC-1 which is annexed to this report as Annexure-4. Your Company has in place a Policy for determining Material Subsidiaries and the said Policy is available on the website of the Company at https:// www.barbequenation.com/investors.

? Pursuant to the provisions of Section 136 of the Act and Regulation 46 of the SEBI (LODR)

Regulations, separate audited financial of the subsidiaries are available on the website of the Company at https://www.barbequenation.com/ investors.

Except as disclosed above, no other company has become or ceased to be a subsidiary, joint venture or associate of the Company during the financial year.

29. AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT: A. Statutory Auditors:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139(2) of the Act, the Shareholders, in the 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on September 25, 2023, have approved the appointment of Messrs. S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number: 101049W/E300004), as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years from the conclusion of 17th AGM until the conclusion of 22nd AGM of the Company.

The Auditors Report, read together with Annexure referred to in the Auditors Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, do not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimers.

Further, the Statutory Auditors have not reported any frauds in terms of Section 143(12) of the Act during the financial year 2024-25 and hence, the details which are required to be disclosed under Section 134(3)(ca) of the Act are not applicable.

B. Secretarial Auditor:

The Board in its meeting held on February 3, 2025 has approved the appointment of Mr. Vijayakrishna K T, Practising Company Secretary (FCS No: 1788; C.P. No: 980), Bengaluru, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for conducting

Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2024-25. The Secretarial Audit Report of the Company and Red Apple Kitchen Consultancy Private Limited, an Indian material subsidiary of the Company, for the financial year 2024-25 are enclosed to this report as Annexure-5. The reports do not contain any qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimers.

30. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

(PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the POSH Act").

The Company has constituted Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to redress the sexual harassment complaints. The constitution and composition of the ICC is in accordance with the POSH Act.

Following is the summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed-off during the FY2025:

Particulars No. of complaints No. of complaints pending at the beginning of the financial year 0 No. of complaints received during the financial year 6 No. of complaints disposed-off during the financial year 6 No. of complaints pending as at the end of the financial year 0

The necessary actions have been taken against whom the complaints were received.

31. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

During the FY2025, your Company has duly complied with the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under Section 118(10) of the Act.

32. EVENTS OCCURRING AFTER THE BALANCE SHEET DATE:

There are no significant events to have occurred after the

Balance Sheet date which have material impact on the financial statements.

33. MATERIAL CHANGES & COMMITMENTS:

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate to and the date of this report.

34. DISCLOSURE BY LARGE CORPORATES:

With reference to Regulation 50B of the SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021 read with the SEBI Operational Circular No. SEBI/HO/ DDHS/P/CIR/2021/613 dated August 10, 2021 (updated as on April 13, 2022) and SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/ DDHS-RACPOD1/P/CIR/2023/172 dated October 19, 2023, as amended from time to time, on issue and listing of Non-convertible Securities, Securitised Debt Instruments, Security Receipts, Municipal Debt Securities and

Commercial Paper, we hereby confirm that the Company is not a "Large Corporate" as on March 31, 2025 or in the previous financial years in terms of the applicability criteria mentioned in clause 1.2 of Chapter XII of the of the SEBI Operational Circular.

Hence, the requirement of raising minimum 25% of the incremental borrowings in a financial year through issuance of debt securities is not applicable to the Company.

35. OTHER DISCLOSURES:

Disclosures Boards Comment Deposits The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Chapter V of the Act read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 during the FY2025. Hence, the disclosures as required under Rule 8(5)(v) of the Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014 are not applicable. Debentures The Company does not have any outstanding debentures and has not issued any debentures during the FY2025. Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 During the FY2025, no application was made or any proceeding is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. One-Time Settlement with the banks and During the FY2025, your Company has not entered into any One-Time financial institutions Settlement with banks or financial institutions. Cost Audit Maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Details of significant and material orders During the FY2025, no significant or material orders were passed by passed by the regulators or courts or any regulators, courts or tribunals which impact the going concern tribunals impacting the going concern status and operations in the future. status and companys operation in future Statement of Deviation(s) or Variation(s) During the FY2025, the Company has not raised any money through preferential issue or any money raised through Initial Public Offer/ preferential issue is pending unutilized at the end of the financial year.

36. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

The Directors place on record their sincere appreciation of the cooperation and continued support extended by customers, landlords, employees, shareholders, investors, partners, vendors, suppliers, bankers, the Government, statutory and regulatory authorities, stock exchanges, depositories and other intermediaries to the Company.

We anticipate and value the continued support and co-operation of all our stakeholders.