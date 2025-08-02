Board Meeting 19 May 2026 12 May 2026

Quarterly Results & Audited Results United Foodbrands Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 12.05.2026). Approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :19.05.2026)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2026 22 Jan 2026

United Foodbrands Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 30, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/01/2026)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2025 3 Nov 2025

United Foodbrands Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended September 30 2025 Approval of Financial Results for the Quarter and Sis Months ended September 30, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 11.11.2025)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2025 23 Jul 2025