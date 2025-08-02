|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|19 May 2026
|12 May 2026
|Quarterly Results & Audited Results United Foodbrands Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 12.05.2026). Approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :19.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2026
|22 Jan 2026
|United Foodbrands Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 30, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/01/2026)
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2025
|3 Nov 2025
|United Foodbrands Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended September 30 2025 Approval of Financial Results for the Quarter and Sis Months ended September 30, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 11.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2025
|23 Jul 2025
|Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2025 Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2025)
Pre-tax loss for the quarter stood at ₹16.98 crore. This is compared to a loss of ₹5.49 crore in Q1 FY25.
Revenue declined slightly by 0.6% YoY, standing at ₹328.9 crore, down from ₹330.9 crore in Q3 FY24.
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