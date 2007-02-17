Vahh Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.98
0.63
0.46
0.31
Net Worth
1.03
0.68
0.51
0.36
Minority Interest
Debt
6.09
2.77
1.2
0.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.12
3.45
1.71
0.66
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.03
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.46
3.28
1.47
0.53
Inventories
2.6
0.59
0.36
0.02
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.81
4.33
2.86
4.63
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.86
0.03
0.02
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.55
-1.56
-1.66
-3.69
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.26
-0.11
-0.11
-0.42
Cash
0.64
0.14
0.23
0.11
Total Assets
7.12
3.45
1.7
0.66
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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