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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.98
0.63
0.46
0.31
Net Worth
1.03
0.68
0.51
0.36
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
23.75
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
23.75
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
1,483.6
|63.19
|1,50,997.15
|547.39
|1.45
|3,284.8
|104.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,718.75
|44.98
|80,590.5
|507.06
|0
|3,498.93
|427.74
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
7,203.95
|105.27
|61,435.29
|191.59
|0.17
|701.03
|463.31
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,631.25
|57.7
|39,889.28
|171
|0
|1,211
|647.24
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,108.55
|0
|37,336.5
|13.04
|0
|1,233.63
|52.53
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Hiren Indravadan Desai
WTD & Executive Director
Aayush Hiren Desai
Non Executive Director
Hetal Hirenbhai Desai
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dhairya Bharat Tulsiani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Param Vipulkumar Desai
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jigar Vyas
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shivani Parth Kothari
Plot 2/5198 ETC 5th Floor 5003,
World Trade Centre Ring Road,
Gujarat - 395002
Tel: +91 26 1234 4045
Website: http://www.vahhchemicals.com
Email: info@vahhchemicals.com
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Summary
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Reports by Vahh Chemicals Ltd
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