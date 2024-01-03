Value 360 Communications Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
0.75
0.38
Net Worth
0.76
0.39
Minority Interest
Debt
0.27
0.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.03
0.58
Fixed Assets
0.38
0.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
Networking Capital
0.27
0.11
Inventories
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.74
0.42
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.79
0.37
Sundry Creditors
-0.29
-0.15
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.97
-0.53
Cash
0.37
0.17
Total Assets
1.03
0.58
No Record Found
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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