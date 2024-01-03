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Value 360 Communications Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

0.75

0.38

Net Worth

0.76

0.39

Minority Interest

Debt

0.27

0.19

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.03

0.58

Fixed Assets

0.38

0.3

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

Networking Capital

0.27

0.11

Inventories

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.74

0.42

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.79

0.37

Sundry Creditors

-0.29

-0.15

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.97

-0.53

Cash

0.37

0.17

Total Assets

1.03

0.58

Value 360 Communications Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

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