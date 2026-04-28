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Value 360 Communications Ltd Share Price Live

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Equities

Futures

Option

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Value 360 Communications Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

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Open

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Prev. Close

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Turnover(Lac.)

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Day's High

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52 Week's High

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52 Week's Low

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Book Value

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Face Value

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Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

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P/E

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Divi. Yield

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Value 360 Communications Ltd Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

28 Apr, 2026|11:53 AM
Jul-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 81.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 81.56%

Non-Promoter- 10.91%

Institutions: 10.91%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 7.52%

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Share PriceShare Price

Value 360 Communications Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

0.75

0.38

Net Worth

0.76

0.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

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Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

54.57

50.59

51.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

54.57

50.59

51.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.17

0.21

0.2

Value 360 Communications Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

95.81

01,01,165.5550.4601,238.6850.32

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,602.45

055,302.921.6502.93195.2

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

95.4

40.9425,758196.60.72,087.549.33

National Securities Depository Ltd

886

49.6917,72077.880.23168.9998.54

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

356.05

28.1215,387.05131.50247.0558.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Value 360 Communications Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kunal Kishore

Whole-time Director

Gaurav Patra

Executive Director

Manisha Chaudhary

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sumit Nayar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shenaz Zoobin Bapooji

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajesh Agrawal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhakti Sharma

Registered Office

43A, OKHLA INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, PHASE III, South Delhi,

Delhi - 110020

Tel: 011 4665 8888

Website: http://www.value360india.com

Email: compliance@value360india.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Value 360 Communications Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Value 360 Communications Ltd share price today?

The Value 360 Communications Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Value 360 Communications Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Value 360 Communications Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 28 Apr ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Value 360 Communications Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Value 360 Communications Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 28 Apr ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Value 360 Communications Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Value 360 Communications Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Value 360 Communications Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 28 Apr ‘26

What is the CAGR of Value 360 Communications Ltd?

Value 360 Communications Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Value 360 Communications Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Value 360 Communications Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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