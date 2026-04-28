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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
0.75
0.38
Net Worth
0.76
0.39
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
54.57
50.59
51.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
54.57
50.59
51.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.17
0.21
0.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
95.81
|0
|1,01,165.55
|50.46
|0
|1,238.68
|50.32
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,602.45
|0
|55,302.92
|1.65
|0
|2.93
|195.2
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
95.4
|40.94
|25,758
|196.6
|0.7
|2,087.54
|9.33
National Securities Depository Ltd
886
|49.69
|17,720
|77.88
|0.23
|168.99
|98.54
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
356.05
|28.12
|15,387.05
|131.5
|0
|247.05
|58.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kunal Kishore
Whole-time Director
Gaurav Patra
Executive Director
Manisha Chaudhary
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sumit Nayar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shenaz Zoobin Bapooji
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajesh Agrawal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhakti Sharma
43A, OKHLA INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, PHASE III, South Delhi,
Delhi - 110020
Tel: 011 4665 8888
Website: http://www.value360india.com
Email: compliance@value360india.com
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Summary
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Reports by Value 360 Communications Ltd
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