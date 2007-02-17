Vama Wovenfab Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
3.74
3.74
3.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
24.96
13.41
5.44
Net Worth
28.7
17.15
9.06
Minority Interest
Debt
25.44
16.95
11.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.02
0.11
Total Liabilities
54.14
34.12
20.34
Fixed Assets
4.43
4.82
4.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0
0
Networking Capital
48.83
28.8
15.31
Inventories
44.78
36.78
27.53
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
18.42
19.92
1.54
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.67
5.47
3.05
Sundry Creditors
-15.75
-31.03
-14.41
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.29
-2.34
-2.4
Cash
0.79
0.48
0.5
Total Assets
54.14
34.1
20.33
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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