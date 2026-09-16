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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
3.74
3.74
3.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
24.96
13.41
5.44
Net Worth
28.7
17.15
9.06
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,994.9
|72.2
|18,106.41
|56.37
|0.1
|357
|125.45
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
6,603.25
|39.67
|15,340.93
|126.58
|0.18
|584.14
|1,113.42
EPL Ltd
EPL
235.95
|24.63
|7,557.81
|22
|1.06
|400.3
|36.85
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
734.95
|12.92
|4,754.93
|99.58
|0.95
|785.27
|372.17
Uflex Ltd
UFLEX
636.9
|30.04
|4,599.15
|64.29
|0.47
|2,270.68
|467.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
1104 W 92 LT Road Borivali (W),
Vazira Naka,
Maharashtra - 400092
Tel: +91 89768 50365
Website: http://www.vamawoven.com
Email: info@vamawoven.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Vama Wovenfab Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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