Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
-0.05
-0.02
Net Worth
-0.04
-0.01
Minority Interest
Debt
0.04
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
0
-0.01
Fixed Assets
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
0
-0.02
Inventories
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.01
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.01
Cash
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
0.01
-0.01
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.