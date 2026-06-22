Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹24.45
Prev. Close₹24.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹20,210.37
Day's High₹25.57
Day's Low₹23.26
52 Week's High₹24.37
52 Week's Low₹19.06
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,998.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
-0.05
-0.02
Net Worth
-0.04
-0.01
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
108.83
|0
|1,14,934.45
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,669.3
|0
|57,779.11
|10.17
|0
|17
|195.55
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
111.45
|46.85
|30,105
|220.06
|0.91
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
250.55
|29.17
|17,889.27
|187.82
|0.42
|826.88
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
355.75
|26.4
|15,367.6
|174.23
|0.7
|296.28
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
C-103 Atul Projects Corporate,
Avenue NEw Link Chakala MIDC,
Maharashtra - 400093
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
No Record Found
Summary
Vedanta Iron and Steel Limited was incorporated in India as Public Limited company dated October 10, 2023 vide certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company wa...
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Reports by Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd
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