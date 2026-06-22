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Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd Share Price Live

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25.57
(4.97%)
Jun 19, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.45
  • Day's High25.57
  • 52 Wk High24.37
  • Prev. Close24.36
  • Day's Low23.26
  • 52 Wk Low 19.06
  • Turnover (lac)20,210.37
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,998.86
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹24.45

Prev. Close

₹24.36

Turnover(Lac.)

₹20,210.37

Day's High

₹25.57

Day's Low

₹23.26

52 Week's High

₹24.37

52 Week's Low

₹19.06

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,998.86

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

22 Jun, 2026|08:34 AM
Jun-2026May-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.38%

Foreign: 56.38%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 27.07%

Institutions: 27.07%

Non-Institutions: 16.37%

Custodian: 0.15%

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Share PriceShare Price

Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

-0.05

-0.02

Net Worth

-0.04

-0.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

108.83

01,14,934.45402.9701,580.5156.41

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,669.3

057,779.1110.17017195.55

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

111.45

46.8530,105220.060.913,913.7510.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

250.55

29.1717,889.27187.820.42826.8831.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

355.75

26.415,367.6174.230.7296.2859.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

C-103 Atul Projects Corporate,

Avenue NEw Link Chakala MIDC,

Maharashtra - 400093

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

Vedanta Iron and Steel Limited was incorporated in India as Public Limited company dated October 10, 2023 vide certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company wa...
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Reports by Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd share price today?

The Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹25.57 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd is ₹9998.86 Cr. as of 19 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd is 0 and 24.35 as of 19 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd is ₹19.06 and ₹24.37 as of 19 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd?

Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.38 %
Institutions - 27.08 %
Public - 16.38 %

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