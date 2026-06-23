Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd Summary

Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited was originally incorporated on January 18, 2001, as Sterlite Transmission Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Companys name was changed to Vedanta Alumina Limited on January 20, 2004, and then to Vedanta Aluminium Limited on August 25, 2007. Subsequently, the name further changed to Malco Energy Limited on October 24, 2013 and with the approval of Central Government under the Companies Act, 1956, a fresh certificate of incorporation dated October 24, 2013 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu.



Pursuant to the Scheme, the name of Malco Energy Limited is in process to change to Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited approved by the ROC.Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, condensate and Natural Gas, from various fields across India. Company is the second largest private oil and gas exploration and production company in India. The end users are mainly large, reputed companies across India.



Principal domestic competitors include the public sector enterprises, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) and Oil India Limited (OIL), and the private sector participant Reliance Industries Limited. They sell crude oil to large public and private sector refineries such as HPCL, MRPL, RIL etc. and natural gas to gas consumers and aggregators such as GAIL, GSPC etc.Apart from this, Company has 4 major operational blocks in Rajasthan, Ravva, Cambay, and KG.



The blocks operated by the Company cover a total acreage of ~ 47,000 square km. Company has executed one of the largest polymer Enhanced Oil Refinery (EOR) projects in the world. This consist one of the longest continuously heated and insulated pipelines from Mangala Processing Terminal to Gujarat Coast (~670 kms).In FY2025-26, the Oil and Gas Undertaking of Vedanta Limited (VEDL) has been demerged into the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger and 391,03,88,057 Equity shares have been issued having the face value of Re 1 each pursuant to the Scheme.