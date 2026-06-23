Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹36.23
Prev. Close₹34.51
Turnover(Lac.)₹41,017.74
Day's High₹36.23
Day's Low₹32.8
52 Week's High₹38
52 Week's Low₹30.42
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13,017.68
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6,140.12
6,140.12
6,140.12
4.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6,420.28
-6,234.13
-6,120.43
286.13
Net Worth
-280.16
-94.01
19.68
290.8
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
233.78
|41.12
|4,50,394.04
|3,086.67
|0
|11,573.41
|26.47
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
367.05
|15.36
|3,55,819.16
|8,747.27
|2.45
|43,110.74
|180.33
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
289.75
|16.93
|2,69,578
|4,552.8
|4.66
|9,971.09
|107.44
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,549.9
|310.85
|2,54,991.1
|13
|0
|6,216
|90.39
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
ADANIENSOL
1,539.4
|323.91
|1,84,823.34
|199.13
|0
|1,252.13
|174.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
POOVANNAN SUMATHI
Director
PANKAJ KUMAR
Additional Director
ANAND SONI
SIPCOT Indl Complex,
MaduraiBypass Road TV Puram PO,
Tamil Nadu - 628002
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: prerna.halwasiya@vedanta.co.in
No Record Found
Summary
Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited was originally incorporated on January 18, 2001, as Sterlite Transmission Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Companys name was changed to Vedanta Alumina...
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Reports by Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd
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