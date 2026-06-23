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Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd Share Price Live

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33.29
(-3.54%)
Jun 23, 2026|09:29:56 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open36.23
  • Day's High36.23
  • 52 Wk High38
  • Prev. Close34.51
  • Day's Low32.8
  • 52 Wk Low 30.42
  • Turnover (lac)41,017.74
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13,017.68
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

₹36.23

Prev. Close

₹34.51

Turnover(Lac.)

₹41,017.74

Day's High

₹36.23

Day's Low

₹32.8

52 Week's High

₹38

52 Week's Low

₹30.42

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13,017.68

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

23 Jun, 2026|04:36 PM
Jun-2026May-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.38%

Foreign: 56.38%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 27.07%

Institutions: 27.07%

Non-Institutions: 16.37%

Custodian: 0.15%

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Share PriceShare Price

Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

6,140.12

6,140.12

6,140.12

4.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6,420.28

-6,234.13

-6,120.43

286.13

Net Worth

-280.16

-94.01

19.68

290.8

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

233.78

41.124,50,394.043,086.67011,573.4126.47

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

367.05

15.363,55,819.168,747.272.4543,110.74180.33

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

289.75

16.932,69,5784,552.84.669,971.09107.44

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,549.9

310.852,54,991.11306,21690.39

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd

ADANIENSOL

1,539.4

323.911,84,823.34199.1301,252.13174.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

POOVANNAN SUMATHI

Director

PANKAJ KUMAR

Additional Director

ANAND SONI

Registered Office

SIPCOT Indl Complex,

MaduraiBypass Road TV Puram PO,

Tamil Nadu - 628002

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: prerna.halwasiya@vedanta.co.in

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited was originally incorporated on January 18, 2001, as Sterlite Transmission Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Companys name was changed to Vedanta Alumina...
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Reports by Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd share price today?

The Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹33.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd is ₹13017.68 Cr. as of 23 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd is 0 and -154.51 as of 23 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd is ₹30.42 and ₹38 as of 23 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd?

Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.38 %
Institutions - 27.08 %
Public - 16.38 %

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