Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6,140.12
6,140.12
6,140.12
4.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6,420.28
-6,234.13
-6,120.43
286.13
Net Worth
-280.16
-94.01
19.68
290.8
Minority Interest
Debt
454.89
371
477.62
147.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
68.23
Total Liabilities
174.73
276.99
497.31
506.2
Fixed Assets
353.49
361.54
363.56
351.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
36.86
15.84
9.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
68.23
Networking Capital
-271.41
-153.95
86.95
28.14
Inventories
201.6
182.72
438.63
57.64
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
89.69
27.51
6.15
37.33
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
190.62
160.61
197.82
71.43
Sundry Creditors
-468.57
-269.43
-309.96
-62.57
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-284.75
-255.36
-245.68
-75.69
Cash
92.65
32.54
30.95
48.48
Total Assets
174.73
276.99
497.31
506.2
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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