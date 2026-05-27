Vega Jewellers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.48
0.48
0.48
0.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.31
1.9
1.74
2.12
Net Worth
15.79
2.38
2.22
2.6
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.79
2.38
2.22
2.6
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
1.94
2.36
2.21
2.58
Inventories
0.65
0
0.01
0.01
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.6
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.18
2.97
2.21
2.85
Sundry Creditors
-1.59
0
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.9
-0.61
0
-0.27
Cash
13.84
0
0
0.01
Total Assets
15.78
2.37
2.22
2.6
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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