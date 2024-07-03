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Vega Jewellers Ltd Share Price Live

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61.95
(0.00%)
May 27, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

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  • Open61.95
  • Day's High61.95
  • 52 Wk High62.45
  • Prev. Close61.95
  • Day's Low61.95
  • 52 Wk Low 17.09
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E13.89
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.86
  • EPS4.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)315.21
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Vega Jewellers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

₹61.95

Prev. Close

₹61.95

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.01

Day's High

₹61.95

Day's Low

₹61.95

52 Week's High

₹62.45

52 Week's Low

₹17.09

Book Value

₹16.86

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

315.21

P/E

13.89

EPS

4.46

Divi. Yield

0

Vega Jewellers Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2025

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16 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Bonus

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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10 Mar 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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Vega Jewellers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Vega Jewellers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:30 AM
Apr-2026Mar-2026Jan-2026Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.14%

Non-Promoter- 28.85%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Vega Jewellers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.48

0.48

0.48

0.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.31

1.9

1.74

2.12

Net Worth

15.79

2.38

2.22

2.6

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

2.07

3.56

35.68

98.08

yoy growth (%)

-41.81

-90

-63.61

38.35

Raw materials

-1.93

-3.59

-33.74

-95.15

As % of sales

93.06

100.78

94.54

97.01

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

-0.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.19

0.02

-0.12

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Working capital

0

-9.96

2.53

-10.38

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-41.81

-90

-63.61

38.35

Op profit growth

-33.87

-124.64

-25.45

-43.21

EBIT growth

-68.5

-115.89

-11.28

-37.37

Net profit growth

-70.15

-11,040.54

-101.3

-163.91

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

981.89

5.94

55.87

32.56

38.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

981.89

5.94

55.87

32.56

38.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.17

0.06

0.45

0.12

0.64

Vega Jewellers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

4,191.55

79.243,72,120.011,1240.3617,730230.76

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

354.25

27.8736,584.82365.650.718,994.359.26

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd

THANGAMAYL

5,492.95

48.3117,073.2142.660.332,838.21455.56

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

8.86

12.148,603.53150.330927.348.98

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd

BLUESTONE

548.3

320.648,353.9536.440687.66119.34

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vega Jewellers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

Rammohan Bandlamudi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Chandrakanth Chereddi

Executive Director & MD

Naveen Kumar Vanama

Executive Director

Sudhakar Vanama

Independent Non Exe. Director

Murali Krishna Lanka

Independent Non Exe. Director

Srisailapu Surya Varnika

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

B Kiran Kumar

Registered Office

Podar Point B Block,

10th Floor 113 Park Street,

West Bengal - 700016

Tel: 91-33-40675050

Website: http://www.phtradinglimited.com

Email: himatsingka@hotmail.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: support@purvashare.com

Summary

Vega Jewellers Limited, formerly knowna as Larsen Services & Trading Limited, was incorporated in 1982. The name of the Company was changed to PH Trading Limited in November, 2003 and has attained the...
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Reports by Vega Jewellers Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Vega Jewellers Ltd share price today?

The Vega Jewellers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹61.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vega Jewellers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vega Jewellers Ltd is ₹315.21 Cr. as of 27 May ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vega Jewellers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vega Jewellers Ltd is 13.89 and 3.67 as of 27 May ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vega Jewellers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vega Jewellers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vega Jewellers Ltd is ₹17.09 and ₹62.45 as of 27 May ‘26

What is the CAGR of Vega Jewellers Ltd?

Vega Jewellers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 183.67%, 3 Years at 456.22%, 1 Year at 316.33%, 6 Month at 60.24%, 3 Month at -0.80% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vega Jewellers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vega Jewellers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.15 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.85 %

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