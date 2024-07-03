Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹61.95
Prev. Close₹61.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹61.95
Day's Low₹61.95
52 Week's High₹62.45
52 Week's Low₹17.09
Book Value₹16.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)315.21
P/E13.89
EPS4.46
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.48
0.48
0.48
0.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.31
1.9
1.74
2.12
Net Worth
15.79
2.38
2.22
2.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
2.07
3.56
35.68
98.08
yoy growth (%)
-41.81
-90
-63.61
38.35
Raw materials
-1.93
-3.59
-33.74
-95.15
As % of sales
93.06
100.78
94.54
97.01
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.19
0.02
-0.12
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
0
-9.96
2.53
-10.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-41.81
-90
-63.61
38.35
Op profit growth
-33.87
-124.64
-25.45
-43.21
EBIT growth
-68.5
-115.89
-11.28
-37.37
Net profit growth
-70.15
-11,040.54
-101.3
-163.91
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
981.89
5.94
55.87
32.56
38.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
981.89
5.94
55.87
32.56
38.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.17
0.06
0.45
0.12
0.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
4,191.55
|79.24
|3,72,120.01
|1,124
|0.36
|17,730
|230.76
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
354.25
|27.87
|36,584.82
|365.65
|0.71
|8,994.3
|59.26
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
5,492.95
|48.31
|17,073.2
|142.66
|0.33
|2,838.21
|455.56
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
8.86
|12.14
|8,603.53
|150.33
|0
|927.34
|8.98
Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd
BLUESTONE
548.3
|320.64
|8,353.95
|36.44
|0
|687.66
|119.34
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
Rammohan Bandlamudi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Chandrakanth Chereddi
Executive Director & MD
Naveen Kumar Vanama
Executive Director
Sudhakar Vanama
Independent Non Exe. Director
Murali Krishna Lanka
Independent Non Exe. Director
Srisailapu Surya Varnika
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
B Kiran Kumar
Podar Point B Block,
10th Floor 113 Park Street,
West Bengal - 700016
Tel: 91-33-40675050
Website: http://www.phtradinglimited.com
Email: himatsingka@hotmail.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: support@purvashare.com
Summary
Vega Jewellers Limited, formerly knowna as Larsen Services & Trading Limited, was incorporated in 1982. The name of the Company was changed to PH Trading Limited in November, 2003 and has attained the...
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Reports by Vega Jewellers Ltd
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