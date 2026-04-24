|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Bonus Date
|Record Date
|Bonus Ratio
|Bonus
|16 Apr 2026
|24 Apr 2026
|24 Apr 2026
|4:1
|4:1 Bonus Issue Of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that VEGA JEWELLERS LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with eUect from the under-mentioned date :- COMPANY NAME & CODE VEGA JEWELLERS LIMITED (512026) RECORD DATE 24.04.2026 PURPOSE Issue of 04 (FOUR) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 01 (ONE) Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 24/04/2026 DR-617/2026-2027 Note: As informed by the company 40705192 Equity Shares would be allotted as on 27th April,2026 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated April 16, 2026) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 17.04.2026)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.