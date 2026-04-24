4:1 Bonus Issue Of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that VEGA JEWELLERS LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with eUect from the under-mentioned date :- COMPANY NAME & CODE VEGA JEWELLERS LIMITED (512026) RECORD DATE 24.04.2026 PURPOSE Issue of 04 (FOUR) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 01 (ONE) Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 24/04/2026 DR-617/2026-2027 Note: As informed by the company 40705192 Equity Shares would be allotted as on 27th April,2026 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated April 16, 2026) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 17.04.2026)