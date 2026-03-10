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Vega Jewellers Ltd EGM

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61.95
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May 27, 2026|05:30:00 AM

PH Trading CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM10 Mar 20268 Apr 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10.03.2026. Notice of 2nd EGM for FY 2025-26 to be held on 08.04.2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/03/2026) Scrutinizers Report for the EGM held on 8th April 2026 Summary of Proceedings of EGM held on 8th April 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:08.04.2026) Voting Results for the EGM held on 8th April 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 09.04.2026)
EGM20 Nov 202517 Dec 2025
Convene Extraordinary General Meeting on Wednesday, the 17th day of December 2025 at 12:00 P.M. through Video Conference/ OAVM for seeking their approval for the above- mentioned items. Notice of EGM (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 25.11.2025) Corrigendum to Notice of EGM dated 25.11.2025 for which EGM schedule to be held on 17.12.2025 at 12:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.12.2025) Brief Summary of Proceedings of 01/2025-26 EGM held on 17.12.2025 Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the 01/2025-26 Extraordinary General Meeting held on 17.12.2025 at 12:00 P.M (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/12/2025)

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IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
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