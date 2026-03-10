|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|10 Mar 2026
|8 Apr 2026
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10.03.2026. Notice of 2nd EGM for FY 2025-26 to be held on 08.04.2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/03/2026) Scrutinizers Report for the EGM held on 8th April 2026 Summary of Proceedings of EGM held on 8th April 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:08.04.2026) Voting Results for the EGM held on 8th April 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 09.04.2026)
|EGM
|20 Nov 2025
|17 Dec 2025
|Convene Extraordinary General Meeting on Wednesday, the 17th day of December 2025 at 12:00 P.M. through Video Conference/ OAVM for seeking their approval for the above- mentioned items. Notice of EGM (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 25.11.2025) Corrigendum to Notice of EGM dated 25.11.2025 for which EGM schedule to be held on 17.12.2025 at 12:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.12.2025) Brief Summary of Proceedings of 01/2025-26 EGM held on 17.12.2025 Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the 01/2025-26 Extraordinary General Meeting held on 17.12.2025 at 12:00 P.M (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/12/2025)
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