Convene Extraordinary General Meeting on Wednesday, the 17th day of December 2025 at 12:00 P.M. through Video Conference/ OAVM for seeking their approval for the above- mentioned items. Notice of EGM (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 25.11.2025) Corrigendum to Notice of EGM dated 25.11.2025 for which EGM schedule to be held on 17.12.2025 at 12:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.12.2025) Brief Summary of Proceedings of 01/2025-26 EGM held on 17.12.2025 Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the 01/2025-26 Extraordinary General Meeting held on 17.12.2025 at 12:00 P.M (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/12/2025)