Board Meeting 22 May 2026 22 May 2026

Board Approval for Purchase of Land.

Board Meeting 13 May 2026 8 May 2026

Audited Results Vega Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2026 Outcome of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/05/2026)

Board Meeting 10 Mar 2026 5 Mar 2026

Vega Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Issue of Bonus Shares subject to shareholders approval. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10.03.2026. The Board of Directors has considered, approved and recommended the issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 4:1 i.e. 4 (Four) new fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) to the eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company as on record date subject to the approval of the shareholders through an Extraordinary General Meeting and any other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.03.2026)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2026 23 Jan 2026

Quarterly Results Vega Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the 3rd Quarter ended 31.12.2025

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2026 13 Jan 2026

Vega Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of 500000 Equity shares pursuant to conversion of Warrants

Board Meeting 3 Jan 2026 31 Dec 2025

Vega Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Allotment of 5,00,000 Convertible Warrants on preferential basis to Promoters. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 03.01.2026 under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. {As per BSE announcement dated on : 03.01.2026}

Board Meeting 25 Nov 2025 25 Nov 2025

Board meeting Outcome for Reclassification of erstwhile promoters from Promoter category to public category.

Board Meeting 20 Nov 2025 17 Nov 2025

Vega Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Issue of Convertible Warrants to promoters of the Company through preferential issue Increase of Authorized capital, Issue of convertible Warrants to promoters, RPTs and other items Amendments to the Memorandum of Association for Increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 10 crores to Rs. 51 Crores. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/11/2025)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2025 2 Nov 2025

Vega Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.09.2025 and other items Financial Results for the Q2 30.09.2025 and other items (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 10 Aug 2025