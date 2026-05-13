|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2026
|22 May 2026
|Board Approval for Purchase of Land.
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2026
|8 May 2026
|Audited Results Vega Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2026 Outcome of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/05/2026)
|Board Meeting
|10 Mar 2026
|5 Mar 2026
|Vega Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Issue of Bonus Shares subject to shareholders approval. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10.03.2026. The Board of Directors has considered, approved and recommended the issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 4:1 i.e. 4 (Four) new fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) to the eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company as on record date subject to the approval of the shareholders through an Extraordinary General Meeting and any other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.03.2026)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2026
|23 Jan 2026
|Quarterly Results Vega Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the 3rd Quarter ended 31.12.2025
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2026
|13 Jan 2026
|Vega Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of 500000 Equity shares pursuant to conversion of Warrants
|Board Meeting
|3 Jan 2026
|31 Dec 2025
|Vega Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Allotment of 5,00,000 Convertible Warrants on preferential basis to Promoters. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 03.01.2026 under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. {As per BSE announcement dated on : 03.01.2026}
|Board Meeting
|25 Nov 2025
|25 Nov 2025
|Board meeting Outcome for Reclassification of erstwhile promoters from Promoter category to public category.
|Board Meeting
|20 Nov 2025
|17 Nov 2025
|Vega Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Issue of Convertible Warrants to promoters of the Company through preferential issue Increase of Authorized capital, Issue of convertible Warrants to promoters, RPTs and other items Amendments to the Memorandum of Association for Increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 10 crores to Rs. 51 Crores. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/11/2025)
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2025
|2 Nov 2025
|Vega Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.09.2025 and other items Financial Results for the Q2 30.09.2025 and other items (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2025
|10 Aug 2025
|Vega Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2025. 2. Limited Review Report (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2025. 3. Directors Report for the Financial Year 2024-25. 4. Notice of 43rd Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2024-25. 5. To decide on the date time and venue of 43rd Annual General Meeting for FY 2024-25. 6. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Un-audited Financial Results Standalone and Consolidated along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2025 and other AGM related items (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2025
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