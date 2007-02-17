To the Members of Vegorama Punjabi Angithi Limited (formerly known as Vegorama Punjabi

Angithi Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Vegorama Punjabi Angithi Limited (formerly

known as Vegorama Punjabi Angithi Private Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the

Balance Sheet as at 31 March, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and Statement of Cash

Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the

significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us,

the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013

("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the

accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31

March, 2025, and profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under

Sectionl43(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are

independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our

audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and

we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and

the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and

appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information.

The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report but

does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not

express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other

information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the

other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge

obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of

this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this

regard. _

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in

Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give

a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss and cash flows of the Company in

accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting

Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance

of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act, for safeguarding of

the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities,

selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates

that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate

internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and

completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the

financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement,

whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible

for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable,

matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the

Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no

realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting

process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a

whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an

auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but

is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material

misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered

material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the

economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain

professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements,

whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those

risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for

our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is

higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery,

intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit

procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of

expressing opinion on the effectiveness of entitys internal controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness q?>

accounting estimates and related disclosures in the financial statements made bjyp?

Management and Board of Directors. fv/ (("

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use afohe

going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whethN^a^

material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significanT"

doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a

material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to

the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate,

to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to

the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the

Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements,

including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the

underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in

aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of

the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative

factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the

planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant

deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with

relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all

relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence,

and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report] Order, 2020 ("the Order"] issued by

the Central Government in terms of Section 143 (11] of the Act, we give in the

"Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order,

to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of

our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit:

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the

Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books:

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt

with by this report are in agreement with the books of account:

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards

specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts)

Rules, 2014 as amended:

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the and taken on recordto-tbe.

Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2C^^ram^\

being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act: 1*^

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of

the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer Annexure B of our

report.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance

with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to

the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations on its financial position in

its financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative

contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor

Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management of the Company has represented that, to the best of its

knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the financial statements, no

funds have been advances or loaned or invested (either from the borrowed

funds or share premium or any other sources or any kinds of funds) by the

Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities

("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or

otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or

invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on

behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee,

security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management of the Company has represented that, to the best of its

knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the financial statements, no

funds have been received by the Company in any other person or entity,

including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, that

Company had recorded in writing or otherwise, the Company shall, whether,

directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any

manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and

appropriate in the circumstances nothing has come to the notice that has

occurred them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b)

contain any material misstatement.

The Company has not declared and paid any dividend during the year.

Vi. Based on our examination, which included test check, the company has used an

accounting software for maintaining its books of account during the year.

Further as inform by the management company is in the process of establishing

necessary controls and documentations regarding audit trail. Consequently, we

are unable to comment on audit trial feature of the said software.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the financials

statements of Vegorama Punjabi Angithi Limited (formerly known as Vegorama Punjabi

Angithi Private Limited) for the year ended March 31,2025

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including

quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of

intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by

which all the physical fixed assets are verified at reasonable intervals (i.e. once in

every 3 years). In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable

having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The Company own immovable property during the year, therefore paragraph 3(i)(c)

of the Order is applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment during the year.

(e) As per information and explanation provided to us, no proceedings have been

initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property

under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made

thereunder.

II. (a) The inventory except goods-in-transit has been physically verified by the

management during the year at reasonable intervals.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores

rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of

current assets. Hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable.

III. The Company has not made investments in and granted loans to companies and other

parties during the year.

IV. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security to any other entity during the

year.

V. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied

with the provision of Section 185 and 186 of the companies Act, 2013.

VI. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not

accepted any amount as mentioned in the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other

relevant provisions of the Companies Act and rule made thereunder.

VII. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has

not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act

services provided by it. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (vi) of paragraph 3 oUtra>

order are not applicable to the company. [*(

SVfw

VIII. (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis

examination of the books of account and records, the Company has been generally**-

regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees

state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, j

goods and service tax and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. ^

Further, there were no outstanding dues as of March 31, 2025, for a period of more than

six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, there are no dues in respect

of Income-tax and Provident Fund which have not been deposited by the Company with

the appropriate authorities on account of dispute.

IX According to information and explanations given to us, there are no such transactions

that have been disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the

Income Tax Act, 1961 [43 of 1961), which are not recorded in the books of account.

X. [a) According to information and explanations given to us, there was no default in the

repayment of loans and interest thereon to banks.

[b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial

institutions.

fc) m our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the

Company has utilized the money obtained by way of terms loans during the year for the

purposes for which they were obtained.

fd) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures

performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the

Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-

term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall

examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has

not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations

of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

XI. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not

raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer [including debt

instruments), during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)[a) of the Order is not

applicable to the Company.

[b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not

made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partially, or

optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)[b) of the

Order is not applicable to the Company.

XII. [a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company

or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the

year.

[b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under section

143 (12) of the Act has been filed by the auditors with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle-blower,

complaint received by the Company during the year. &

XIII. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Ni<iffil f

Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) is not applicable to the Company. W

XIV. According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the

related parties are in compliance with section 188 of the Act where applicable and the

details have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable

accounting standards. The Company is a private Company and accordingly the

requirements as stipulated by the provisions of section 177 of the Act are not applicable

to the Company.

XV According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered

into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them.

Therefore, paragraph 3(xv) is not applicable to the Company.

XVI. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank

of India Act, 1934. Therefore, paragraph 3(xvi) is not applicable to the Company.

XVII. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately

preceding financial year.

XVIII. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly

this clause is not applicable.

XIX According to information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of the financial

ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of

financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our

knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our

examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our

attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date

of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at

the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the

balance sheet date.

XX In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, there is no

unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project.

Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the order are not applicable.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the financials

statements of Vegorama Punjabi Angithi Limited (formerly known as Vegorama

Punjabi Angithi Private Limited) for the year ended 31 March, 2025

(Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid financial

statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of

Vegorama Punjabi Angithi Limited (formerly known as Vegorama Punjabi Angithi

Private Limited) ("the Company") as of 31 March 2025 in conjunction with our audit of

the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial

controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were

operating effectively as at 31 March 2025, based on the internal financial controls with

reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the

essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of

Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial

Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing

and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with

reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the

essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These

responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate

internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and

efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the

safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the

accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of

reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls

with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in

accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under

Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial

controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note

require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to

obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with

reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls

operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy \

of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their

operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to

financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls

re erence to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness

exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal

control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors

judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the

standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to

provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with

reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys interna! financial controls with reference to financial statements is a

process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial

reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in

accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal

financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and

procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail,

accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the

company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary

to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted

accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being

made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the

company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely

detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that

could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial

Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to

financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management

override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be

detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with

reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the

internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become

inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the

policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For Raj Gupta & Co. Chartered Accountant Firm Registration

Ms. Geetanjali Nagpal Partner Membership No.: 533274 UDIN: 25532274RHIDZ13868