Vegorama Punjabi Angithi Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
650.1
|54.95
|92,537.33
|557.64
|0.5
|1,660.63
|89.69
ITC Hotels Ltd
ITCHOTELS
155.3
|37.97
|32,348.62
|246.55
|0
|1,046.65
|54.61
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
320.05
|28.7
|20,014.78
|198.51
|0.47
|778.97
|68.59
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
752.2
|26.04
|16,472.74
|166.82
|0
|498.38
|158.25
Ventive Hospitality Ltd
VENTIVE
668
|67.75
|15,600.58
|69.42
|0
|174.24
|202.35
No Record Found
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