Vegorama Punjabi Angithi Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
0.05
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
14.29
6.07
1.42
Net Worth
14.34
6.12
1.47
Minority Interest
Debt
5.05
4
0.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.39
10.12
1.7
Fixed Assets
9.83
5.79
0.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.02
0
Networking Capital
1.08
-4.31
-2.19
Inventories
0.19
0.14
0.04
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.98
1.14
0.58
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.3
2.63
1.07
Sundry Creditors
-3.72
-5.16
-3.37
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.67
-3.06
-0.51
Cash
8.42
8.63
3.4
Total Assets
19.38
10.13
1.69
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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