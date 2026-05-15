No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
0.05
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
14.29
6.07
1.42
Net Worth
14.34
6.12
1.47
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
650.1
|54.95
|92,537.33
|557.64
|0.5
|1,660.63
|89.69
ITC Hotels Ltd
ITCHOTELS
155.3
|37.97
|32,348.62
|246.55
|0
|1,046.65
|54.61
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
320.05
|28.7
|20,014.78
|198.51
|0.47
|778.97
|68.59
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
752.2
|26.04
|16,472.74
|166.82
|0
|498.38
|158.25
Ventive Hospitality Ltd
VENTIVE
668
|67.75
|15,600.58
|69.42
|0
|174.24
|202.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Deepak Chadha
Executive Director
Subash Chander Chadha
Executive Director
Teenu Chadha
Independent Director
Vimal Bhatnagar
Independent Director
Sita Ram Shukla
Independent Director
Shaleen Khurana
Independent Director
Babu Ram Somani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Karuna Sharma.
B-376 3rd Floor Meera Bagh,
ORR Paschim Vihar,
Delhi - 110063
Tel: +91 11 4611 2637
Website: http://www.punjabiangithi.in
Email: compliance@punjabiangithi.in
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Vegorama Punjabi Angithi Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.