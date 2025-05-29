(For the financial year ended 31s March, 2025)

To,

The Members,

Vegorama Punjabi Angithi Limited

The Directors are pleased to present this 3rd Annual Report on the business of your company and

Statement of Account for the year ended 31sl March, 2025. Further in Compliance with the Companies

Act, 2013 the Company has made all requisite disclosures in the Board Report with the objective of

accountability and transparency in its operations and make you to aware about its performance and future

perspective. (Amount in Rupees)

1. FINANCIAL RESULT

The Companys Financial Performance for the year ended 31st March, 2025 is summarized below:-

PARTICULARS For the year ended

March 31, 2025 For the year ended

March 31, 2024 Revenue from Operations 1 ,01,30,51,M2 65,94,58,784 Other Income 79,46,480 43,65,821 Total Income 1,02,09,98,422 66,38,24,605 Cost of Material Consumed 50,57,78,272 34,91,64,249 Employee benefits expense 8,08,07,561 5 ,36,74,785 Finance costs 37,59,024 6,14,540 Depreciation 28,32,823 16,67,341 Other expenses 31,85,45,401 19,90,51,445 Profit (+)/ Loss (-) before Exceptional Item 10,92,75,341 5,96,52,245 Exceptional Item - ~ Profit (+)/ Loss (-) before Tax 10,92,75,341 5,96,52,245 (a) Current tax 2,77,12,612 63,79,525 (b) Previous Year Provision -- — (c) Deferred Tax (2,85,176) (1,74,258) Total Tax expense 2,74,27,436 62,05,267 Profit (+)/ Loss (-) after Tax 8,18,47,905 5,34,46,978

2. DIVIDEND

Since the directors wants to retain profits for the future business prospects therefore the director does

not recommend any dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2025.

3. TRANSFERTOJ^SERVE&SURPLUS

An amount of Rs. 8,18,47,905/- (Eight Crore Eighteen Lakh Forty-Seven Thousand Nine Hundred Five

Only) has been transferred to the Reserves and Surplus Account of the company during the period under

review.

4. STATE OF AFFAIRS

There has been no change in the nature of business of the company during the financial year ended 31st

March, 2025. The revenue from operations was Rs. 1.01,30,51,942/- (One Hundred One Crore Thirty

Lakh Fifty-One Thousand Nine Hundred Forty-Two Only) during the year. The Net Profit was Rs.

8,18,47,905/- (Eight Crore Eighteen Lakh Forty-Seven Thousand Nine Hundred Five Only) during the

Financial Year under review.

5. SHARE CAPITAL

The paid up Equity share capital of the Company was Rs. 5,02,940/- (Five Lakh Two Thousand Nine

Hundred Forty Only) as on March 31, 2025.

(a) BUY BACK OF SECURITIES

The Company has not bought back any of its securities during the year under review.

(b) SWEAT EQUITY

The Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares during the year under review.

(c) BONUS SHARES

No Bonus Shares were issued during the year under review.

(d) EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTION PLAN

The Company has not provided any Stock Option Scheme to the employees.

6. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

During the financial year under review, Eighteen (18) meetings of Board of Directors of the Company

were held as under:

S. No Date of Board Meeting Directors present in the Board Meeting 1. 31.05.2024 2 2. 13.06.2024 2 3. 21.06.2024 2 4. 22.07.2024 2 5. 12.08.2024 2 6. 02.09.2024 i 2 7. 30.09.2024 2 8. 17.10.2024 2 9. 09.11.2024 3 10. 16.11.2024 3 11. 20.11.2024 3 12. 25.11.2024 3 13. 06.12.2024 3 14. 23.12.2024 3 15. 04.01.2025 3 16. 08.01.2025 3 17. 13.02.2025 3 18. 18.02.2025 3 19. 03.03.2025 3

The details of attendance of each Director at Board Meetings are as follows:

S. No. Board Meetings Name of the Director No. of Meetings held No. of Meetings attended 1. Deepak Chadha 19 19 2. Subash Chander Chadha 19 19 3. Teenu Chadha 19 11

7. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND CHANGES AMONG THEM

Mrs. Teenu Chadha was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company with effect from October

17, 2024, during the reporting period. The provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013,

relating to the appointment of Key Managerial Personnel, are not applicable to the Company.

8. MATERIAL CHANGES BETWEEN THE DATE OF THE BOARD REPORT AND END OF

FINANCIAL YEAR

There is no material change between the date of the board report and end of financial year affecting

the financial position of the Company.

9. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS

OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

No significant and material order has been passed by the regulator or court or tribunal impacting the

going concern g.oMration^in future. p or VeaoramdTbjiiahi Annithi i

10. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH

REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

There is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the

nature of its business with regard to purchase of inventory, services and fixed assets and for the sale of

goods and services.

11. STATEMENT CONCERNING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK

MANAGEMENT POLICY OF THE COMPANY

The Company has not formulated Risk Management Policy however the management is of the view

that the elements of risk threatening the Companys existence are very minimal.

12. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

No Company has become or ceased to be its subsidiary, Joint venture or Associate during the year.

13. STATUTORY AUDITORS

The Auditors, M/s Raj Gupta & Co, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 000203N)

continue as Statutory Auditors of the Company.

14. BOARDS COMMENTS ON AUDITORS ‘REPORT

The observations of the Statutory Auditors, when read together with the relevant notes to the accounts

and accounting policies are self-explanatory and do not calls for any further comment.

15. FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SECTION 143(12), OTHER THAN THOSE

WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT

The Statutory Auditors have not reported any incident of fraud to the Board of Directors of the

Company.

16. DEPOSITS

Your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act,

2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

17. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE

EARNINGS AND OUTGO

(a) Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption:

The particulars as required under the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act,

2013 in respect of conservation of energy and technology absorption have not been furnished

considering the nature of activities undertaken by the company during the year under review

(b) Foreign Exchange earnings and Outgo:

Foreign Exchange Earnings: NIL

Foreign Exchange Outgo: NIL

18. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

During the financial year 2024-25, the Companys net profit exceeded the threshold prescribed under

Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions relating to Corporate Social

Responsibility (CSR) shall be applicable to the Company from the financial year 2025-26.

The Company will constitute a CSR Committee and take necessary steps in the financial year 2025-26

to ensure compliance with the applicable provisions, including formulation of a CSR Policy and

undertaking eligible CSR activities in accordance with Schedule VII of the Act.

19. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION-186

The details of loans, guarantees and investments made by the Company during the financial year under

review which are covered under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 form part of the notes to the

financial statements for the period 2024-2025.

20. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All contracts/ arrangements/ transactions entered into by the Company during the financial year with

related parties are in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

Requisite approval of the Board (wherever required) was obtained by the Company for all Related Party

Transactions. There were no materially significant Related Party Transactions made by the Company

with Promoters, Directors or Key Managerial Personnel, subsidiaries, joint ventures and associate

Companies which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company.

Details of material contracts or arrangement or transactions at arms length basis are detailed in Form

AOC-2 attached herewith as ANNEXURE-A.

21. COMPANYS POLICY RELATING TO DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT, PAYMENT OF

REMUNERATION AND DISCHARGE OF THEIR DUTIES

The provisions of Section 178(1) relating to constitution of Nomination and Remuneration Committee

are not applicable to the Company and hence the Company has not devised any policy relating to

appointment of Directors, payment of Managerial remuneration, Directors qualifications, positive

attributes, independence of Directors and other related matters as provided under Section 178(3) of the

Compan ies Act, 2013.

22. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEE

None of the employee has received remuneration exceeding the limit as stated in rule 5(2) of the

Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014

23. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company has no subsidiary as on the close of the Financial Year i.e. 31st March, 2025, so the

consolidated financial statement for the F. Y. 2024-25 is not required to been prepared.

24. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company does not have any Risk Management Policy as the element of risk threatening the

Companys existence is very minimal.

25. PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

The Company is committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment to its employees.

Your directors further state that during the year under review, there were no complaints received

pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal)

Act, 2013.

26. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Directors state that applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to ‘Meetings of

the Board of Directors and ‘General Meetings, respectively, have been duly followed by the

Company.

27. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

The Directors state that the company does not fall under the ambit of class of companies as prescribed

under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for maintenance of Cost Records as specified by

the Central Government, accordingly such accounts and records are not made and maintained by the

Company.

28. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED/UNPAID AMOUNT TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND

PROTECTION FUND

Pursuant to provisions of the Act read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority

(Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, as amended, (‘Rules), the dividend which

remains unclaimed or unpaid for a period of seven years from the date of transfer to the Unpaid

Dividend Account of the Company and shares on which dividend are unclaimed or unpaid for a

consecutive period of seven years or more are liable to be transferred to IEPF. This clause is not

applicable.

29. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION

OF THE COMPANY

There were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company

between the end of period to which these financial statements relate and the date of this Report.

30. DISCLOSURE IN TERMS OF VARIOUS PROVISIONS OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The status of the Company being a Private Limited Company as on 3 lsl March 2025 thus the provision

related to the following are not applicable

(a) Statement on declaration given by Independent Directors (Section 149)

(b) Formation of Audit Committee (Section 177)

(c) Formation of Nominatiob and Remuneration Committee ($octiep&iU7&)Prw)i Anaithi Limited

(d) Undertaking formal Annual Evaluation of Board and that of its committees and the individual

Directors

(e) Undertaking Secretarial Audit (Section 204) are not applicable to the Company and hence no

comment is invited in this regard

31. DETAILS OF APPLICATION / ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY

AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

Neither any application was made nor any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy

i Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the financial year.

32. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE

TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING

LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE

REASONS THEREOF

As Company has not done any one time settlement during the year under review hence no disclosure is

required.

33. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under section 134(3)(C) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to

Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that:

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2025, the applicable

accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been

followed and there are no material departures from the same.

(b) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made

judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the

state of affairs of the Company as at 31s1 March, 2025 and of the profit of the Company for the

year ended on that date.

(c) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting

records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company

and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

(d) The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

(e) The Company being unlisted, sub clause (e) of section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013

pertaining to laying down internal financial controls is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all

applicable laws and that such system are adequate and operating effectively.

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation

received from the banks, Government authorities, customers, vendors and members during the year under

review. Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed

services by the Companys executives, staff and workers.

For and on behalf of Board PunjabiAfrgithi Limited

Deepak Chadha Teenu Chadha Chairman & Managing Director Director DIN: 09554532 DIN:10806385