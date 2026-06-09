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VISA Chrome Ltd Balance Sheet

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45
(-3.14%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:19:44 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

115.79

115.79

115.79

115.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,476.63

-959.88

-887.89

-424.68

Net Worth

-1,360.84

-844.09

-772.1

-308.89

Minority Interest

Debt

1,397.89

1,409.38

1,394.41

1,395.48

Deferred Tax Liability Net

54.26

161.2

0

0

Total Liabilities

91.3

726.49

622.31

1,086.59

Fixed Assets

447.1

959.1

998.25

1,027.24

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.22

4.22

4.29

4.29

Deferred Tax Asset Net

54.26

161.2

0

0

Networking Capital

-417.2

-423.7

-401.08

42.44

Inventories

11.64

8.16

7.78

12.16

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.95

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

66.53

35.2

36.43

434.43

Sundry Creditors

-34.94

-49.36

-42.34

-28.11

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-461.38

-417.7

-402.95

-376.04

Cash

2.94

25.66

20.85

12.61

Total Assets

91.32

726.48

622.31

1,086.58

Visa Steel : related Articles

No Record Found

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