VISA Chrome Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
115.79
115.79
115.79
115.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,476.63
-959.88
-887.89
-424.68
Net Worth
-1,360.84
-844.09
-772.1
-308.89
Minority Interest
Debt
1,397.89
1,409.38
1,394.41
1,395.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
54.26
161.2
0
0
Total Liabilities
91.3
726.49
622.31
1,086.59
Fixed Assets
447.1
959.1
998.25
1,027.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.22
4.22
4.29
4.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
54.26
161.2
0
0
Networking Capital
-417.2
-423.7
-401.08
42.44
Inventories
11.64
8.16
7.78
12.16
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.95
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
66.53
35.2
36.43
434.43
Sundry Creditors
-34.94
-49.36
-42.34
-28.11
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-461.38
-417.7
-402.95
-376.04
Cash
2.94
25.66
20.85
12.61
Total Assets
91.32
726.48
622.31
1,086.58
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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