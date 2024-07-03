No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorFerro Alloys
Open₹46
Prev. Close₹46.46
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.23
Day's High₹47.4
Day's Low₹46
52 Week's High₹73.68
52 Week's Low₹27.05
Book Value₹-13.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)691.04
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
115.79
115.79
115.79
115.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,476.63
-959.88
-887.89
-424.68
Net Worth
-1,360.84
-844.09
-772.1
-308.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
566.67
1,602.8
1,397.18
yoy growth (%)
14.71
38.17
Raw materials
-316.78
-1,101.27
-959.21
As % of sales
55.9
68.7
68.65
Employee costs
-26.74
-28.45
-74.15
-64.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-75.13
-145.61
-142.65
Depreciation
-46.51
-48.31
-140.87
-150.42
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
8.42
-149.84
524.3
52.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.71
38.17
Op profit growth
-97.59
-174.79
EBIT growth
11.51
-10.09
Net profit growth
242.08
-41.73
2.07
-76.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
561.62
566.21
669.9
657.48
1,118.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
561.62
566.21
669.9
657.48
1,118.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,095.5
1.22
1.5
1,749.56
1.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd
IMFA
1,449.1
|18.47
|7,839.8
|103.44
|0.52
|763.29
|498.89
Maithan Alloys Ltd
MAITHANALL
982.6
|6.68
|2,862.25
|-88
|1.73
|577.07
|1,399.88
VISA Chrome Ltd
VISACHROME
46.46
|0
|692.5
|1,082.58
|0
|170.98
|-10.55
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd
SHYAMCENT
4.9
|0
|105.24
|0.2
|0
|0.14
|7.71
Impex Ferro Tech Ltd
IMPEXFERRO
2.42
|0
|21.37
|-0.94
|0
|0
|-36.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Vishambhar Saran
VC / ED / MD / Deputy CEO / Promoter
Vishal Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Manoj Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
RITU BAJAJ
Independent Non Exe. Director
BISWAJIT CHONGDAR
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dhanesh Ranjan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amisha Chaturvedi
Visa House 11 Ekamra Kannan,
Nayapalli,
Orissa - 751015
Tel: 91-674-2552479-84
Website: http://www.visasteel.com
Email: cs@visasteel.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Visa Steel Limited (VSL) was originally incorporated in September, 1996 as Visa Industries Limited. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Visa Steel Limited with effect from May 4 2005. T...
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Reports by VISA Chrome Ltd
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