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VISA Chrome Ltd Share Price Live

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47.4
(2.02%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:49:52 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open46
  • Day's High47.4
  • 52 Wk High73.68
  • Prev. Close46.46
  • Day's Low46
  • 52 Wk Low 27.05
  • Turnover (lac)0.23
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-13.08
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)691.04
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

VISA Chrome Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ferro Alloys

Open

₹46

Prev. Close

₹46.46

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.23

Day's High

₹47.4

Day's Low

₹46

52 Week's High

₹73.68

52 Week's Low

₹27.05

Book Value

₹-13.08

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

691.04

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

VISA Chrome Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2025

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18 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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4 Oct 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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VISA Chrome Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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VISA Chrome Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:44 AM
Apr-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.40%

Non-Promoter- 10.59%

Institutions: 10.59%

Non-Institutions: 27.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

VISA Chrome Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

115.79

115.79

115.79

115.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,476.63

-959.88

-887.89

-424.68

Net Worth

-1,360.84

-844.09

-772.1

-308.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

566.67

1,602.8

1,397.18

yoy growth (%)

14.71

38.17

Raw materials

-316.78

-1,101.27

-959.21

As % of sales

55.9

68.7

68.65

Employee costs

-26.74

-28.45

-74.15

-64.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-75.13

-145.61

-142.65

Depreciation

-46.51

-48.31

-140.87

-150.42

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

8.42

-149.84

524.3

52.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.71

38.17

Op profit growth

-97.59

-174.79

EBIT growth

11.51

-10.09

Net profit growth

242.08

-41.73

2.07

-76.33

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

561.62

566.21

669.9

657.48

1,118.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

561.62

566.21

669.9

657.48

1,118.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,095.5

1.22

1.5

1,749.56

1.25

VISA Chrome Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd

IMFA

1,449.1

18.477,839.8103.440.52763.29498.89

Maithan Alloys Ltd

MAITHANALL

982.6

6.682,862.25-881.73577.071,399.88

VISA Chrome Ltd

VISACHROME

46.46

0692.51,082.580170.98-10.55

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd

SHYAMCENT

4.9

0105.240.200.147.71

Impex Ferro Tech Ltd

IMPEXFERRO

2.42

021.37-0.9400-36.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT VISA Chrome Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Vishambhar Saran

VC / ED / MD / Deputy CEO / Promoter

Vishal Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Manoj Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

RITU BAJAJ

Independent Non Exe. Director

BISWAJIT CHONGDAR

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dhanesh Ranjan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amisha Chaturvedi

Registered Office

Visa House 11 Ekamra Kannan,

Nayapalli,

Orissa - 751015

Tel: 91-674-2552479-84

Website: http://www.visasteel.com

Email: cs@visasteel.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Visa Steel Limited (VSL) was originally incorporated in September, 1996 as Visa Industries Limited. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Visa Steel Limited with effect from May 4 2005. T...
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Reports by VISA Chrome Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the VISA Chrome Ltd share price today?

The VISA Chrome Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹47.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of VISA Chrome Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VISA Chrome Ltd is ₹691.04 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of VISA Chrome Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of VISA Chrome Ltd is 0 and -4.50 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of VISA Chrome Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VISA Chrome Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VISA Chrome Ltd is ₹27.05 and ₹73.68 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of VISA Chrome Ltd?

VISA Chrome Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.55%, 3 Years at 62.39%, 1 Year at 51.58%, 6 Month at -8.11%, 3 Month at 34.24% and 1 Month at -8.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of VISA Chrome Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of VISA Chrome Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.40 %
Institutions - 10.60 %
Public - 27.00 %

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