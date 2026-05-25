|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2026
|18 May 2026
|Audited Results Visa Steel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). Outcome of the Board Meeting-Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:25.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|4 Feb 2026
|29 Jan 2026
|Visa Steel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 4 February 2026 to inter alia consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2025. Outcome of the Board Meeting-Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/02/2026)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|7 Nov 2025
|Quarterly Results - Visa Steel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation under regulation 29 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015. Outcome of the Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|4 Oct 2025
|30 Sep 2025
|Visa Steel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 4th October 2025 to inter alia consider and approve the raising of funds by way of issuance of Equity Shares of the Company and/or warrants convertible into Equity Shares of the Company and/or other securities of the company by way of preferential allotment or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be necessary including the approval of the Shareholders of the Company wherever required. Raising of funds by way of preferential issue of upto 5,00,00,000 (Five Crores only) convertible warrants, each exercisable into, or convertible for 1 (one) fully paid up Equity Share of the Company of face value of ?10/- each (Warrants) at a price of ?40/- (Rupees Forty only) each payable in cash, aggregating upto ?2,00,00,00,000 (Rupees Two Hundred Crores only), which may be exercised in one or more tranches during the period commencing from the date of allotment of the Warrants until expiry of 18 (Eighteen) months on such terms and conditions as set out in Annexure - A. Convening of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of the Company for Preferential Issue on Sunday, November 2, 2025, through Video Conferencing /Other Audio Visual Means, . The notice of the EGM approved by the Board in this meeting shall be sent to the stock exchange in due course. 1. Preferential issue of equity shares/warrants. 2. Calling of Extraordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2025
|6 Aug 2025
|Visa Steel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14 August 2025 to inter alia consider and approve the Standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2025, in the specified format along with the Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors, pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Approved that the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be held on Wednesday, 24th September 2025 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Video Means (OAVM), in conformity with the regulatory provisions and circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. A copy of the notice convening the said AGM will be sent in due course (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)
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