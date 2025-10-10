|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|4 Oct 2025
|2 Nov 2025
|Raising of funds by way of preferential issue of upto 5,00,00,000 (Five Crores only) convertible warrants, each exercisable into, or convertible for 1 (one) fully paid up Equity Share of the Company of face value of ?10/- each (Warrants) at a price of ?40/- (Rupees Forty only) each payable in cash, aggregating upto ?2,00,00,00,000 (Rupees Two Hundred Crores only), which may be exercised in one or more tranches during the period commencing from the date of allotment of the Warrants until expiry of 18 (Eighteen) months on such terms and conditions as set out in Annexure - A. Convening of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of the Company for Preferential Issue on Sunday, November 2, 2025, through Video Conferencing /Other Audio Visual Means, . The notice of the EGM approved by the Board in this meeting shall be sent to the stock exchange in due course. Extraordinary General Meeting on Sunday, 02 November 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 10.10.2025) Proceedings of Extra-ordinary General Meeting. Proceedings of EOGM. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 02.11.2025) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for EOGM. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 04.11.2025)
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