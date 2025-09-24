AGM 24/09/2025 Approved that the 29 Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be held on Wednesday, 24 September 2025 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Video Means (OAVM), in conformity with the regulatory provisions and circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. A copy of the notice convening the said AGM will be sent in due course. In compliance with the provisions of regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR), 2015, a summary of the proceedings of the 29th AGM of the Company held on Wednesday, 24th September, 2025, at 1200 Hrs is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/09/2025) Voting Results and Combined Scrutinizers Report for the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 24th September, 2025, at 1200 Hrs through VC/OAVM. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 26/09/2025)