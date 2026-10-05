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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
19.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
Preference Capital
0
0
3.44
3.16
Reserves
66.98
59.76
36.76
33.2
Net Worth
86.78
61.56
42
38.16
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,740
|38.29
|5,14,584.73
|4,455.26
|1.02
|36,024.07
|541.7
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
196.7
|49.55
|41,012.35
|155.62
|0.87
|4,302.81
|42.5
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
ACMESOLAR
427.75
|67.47
|30,236.55
|121.7
|0
|2,266.28
|109.66
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
KPIL
1,378.95
|22.03
|23,548.68
|265.36
|0.8
|5,481.86
|481.02
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
16.89
|17.97
|20,399.74
|269.53
|0.62
|1,230.26
|13.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Brij B Tapadiya
ED / Joint MD / Promoter
Pavan Vithaldas Tapadiya
ED / Joint MD / Promoter
Ajay Bhagwandas Tapadiya
Executive Director
Natraj Gopikishan Ladda
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rasik Singhania
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dillip Kumar Nanda
Independent Non Exe. Director
Truptee Brijesh Didvaniya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Deepak Kabra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Suhas Ganpat Naik
303, 17 Elphinstone House,
Marzban Road New Empire Cinema,
Maharashtra - 400001
Tel: +91 98238 77359
Website: http://www.vishalnirmiti.com
Email: ipo@vishalnirmiti.com
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Summary
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Reports by Vishal Nirmiti Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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