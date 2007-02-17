Independent Auditors Examination report on

Restated Standalone Financial Information of Vivekanand Cotspin Limited

To,

The Board of Directors

VIVEKANAND COTSPIN LIMITED, S/No 181/1, 182/1, At Rangpurda, Kadi, Mehsana, Gujarat, India, 382715

Dear Sirs,

1. We have examined the attached Restated Standalone Financial Information of VIVEKANAND COTSPIN LIMITED (the "Company" or the "Issuer") (formed by conversion of a limited liability partnership i.e. "M/s Vivekanand Cotspin LLP", under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 on August 05, 2024), comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2026, 2025, August 04 2024, and March 31, 2024 the Restated Statements of Profit and Loss , the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the financial year and period ended on March 31, 2026, 2025, August 04, 2024, and March 31, 2024, the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information (collectively, the "Restated Standalone Financial Information"), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 30, 2026 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus / Prospectus (Here-in Offer Documents) prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer of equity shares ("IPO").

2. These restated Summary Statement have been prepared in terms of the requirements of: a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"), as amended from time to time (the "Guidance Note").

3. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Standalone Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the Offer Documents to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, Registrar of Companies, Gujarat and the BSE SME in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Standalone Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Annexure IV to the Restated Standalone Financial Information. The Board of Directors responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Standalone Financial Information. The Board of Directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

4. We have examined such Restated Standalone Financial Information taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated April 02, 2026 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Issuer;

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI; c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and

d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

5. These Restated Standalone Financial Information have been compiled by the management from:

The Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year and period ended on March 31, 2026, 2025, August 4, 2024 and 2024 which has been approved by the Board of Directors.

a) We have relied upon Standalone Audited Financial Statements of the Company as at and the financial year and period ended on March 31, 2026, 2025, August 4, 2024 and 2024 prepared in accordance with the Indian GAAP (also referred as AS) which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held April 20, 2026, August 25, 2025, January 25, 2025 and May 30, 2024 respectively.

6. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

a) Auditors Report issued by statutory auditor dated April 20, 2026, August 25, 2025, January 25, 2025 and May 30, 2024 respectively on the financial statements of the company for the financial year and period ended on March 31, 2026, 2025, August 4, 2024 and 2024 as referred in Paragraph 5(a) above.

The audits for the financial year and period ended on March 31, 2026, 2025, August 4, 2024 and 2024 were conducted by the Companys statutory auditors, Mistry & Shah LLP Chartered Accountants, and accordingly reliance has been placed on the restated statement of assets and liabilities and the restated statements of profit and loss and cash flow statements, the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information and collectively, the " Restated Financial Information" examined by them for the said years.

7. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that:

a) The "Restated Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities" as set out in Annexure I to this report, of the Company as at and for the financial year and period ended on March 31, 2026, 2025, August 4, 2024 and 2024 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Standalone Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities, have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more. These fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV and V to this Report.

b) The "Restated Summary Statement of Profit and Loss" as set out in Annexure II to this report, of the Company as at and for the financial year and period ended on March 31, 2026, 2025, August 04, 2024, and March 31, 2024 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Standalone Summary Statement of Profit and Loss have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV and V to this Report.

c) The "Restated Summary Statement of Cash Flow" as set out in Annexure III to this report, of the Company as at and for the financial year and period ended on March 31, 2026, 2025, August 04, 2024, and March 31, 2024 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Standalone Summary Statement of Cash Flow have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV and V to this Report.

d) The Restated Standalone Summary Statement have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

e) The Restated Summary Statements have been made after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial period/years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all reporting periods, if any;

f) The Restated Summary Statements have been made after incorporating adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial years/period to which they relate, if any and there are no qualifications which require adjustments;

g) Extra-ordinary items that need to be disclosed separately in the accounts has been disclosed wherever required;

h) There were no qualifications in the Audit Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors for the financial year and period ended on March 31, 2026, 2025, August 4, 2024 and 2024 which would require adjustments in this Restated Financial Statements of the Company;

i) Profits and losses have been arrived at after charging all expenses including depreciation and after making such adjustments/restatements and regroupings as in our opinion are appropriate and are to be read in accordance with the Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV and V to this report;

j) There was no change in accounting policies, which needs to be adjusted in the Restated Summary Statements

k) There are no revaluation reserves, which need to be disclosed separately in the Restated Financial Statements;

l) The company has not proposed any dividend in past effective for the said period.

8. We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company as at and for the financial year and period ended on March 31, 2026, 2025, August 04, 2024, and March 31, 2024 proposed to be included in the Offer Documents.

Annexure No. Particulars I. Restated Statement of Assets & Liabilities 1 Restated Statement of Share Capital 2 Restated Statement of Reserves & Surpluses 3 Restated Statement of Long-Term Borrowings 4 Restated Statement of Deferred Tax Liabilities 5 Restated Statement of Long-Term provision 6 Restated Statement of Short-Term Borrowings 7 Restated Statement of Trade Payables 8 Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities 9 Restated Statement of Short-Term Provisions 10 Restated Statement of Property Plants & Equipments 11 Restated Statement of Non-Current Investments 12 Restated Statement of Deferred Tax Assets 13 Restated Statement of Long-Term Loans and Advances 14 Restated Statement of Non-Current Assets 15 Restated Statement of Inventories 16 Restated Statement of Trade Receivable 17 Restated Statement of Cash & Cash Equivalent 18 Restated Statement of Short-Term Loans and Advances 19 Restated Statement of Other-Current Assets II. Restated Statement of Profit & Loss 20 Restated Statement of Revenue from operations 21 Restated Statement of Other Income 22 Restated Statement of Cost of Material Consumed 23 Restated Statement of Purchase of Stock - In - Trade 24 Restated Statement of Changes in Inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress 25 Restated Statement of Employees Benefit Expenses 26 Restated Statement of Finance Cost 10 Restated Statement of Depreciation and Amortization expenses 27 Restated Statement of Other Expenses 28 Restated Statement of Exceptional Item 29 Restated Statement of Earnings Per Share Other Annexures: III Statement of Cash Flows IV Statement of Significant Accounting Policies V Notes to the Re-stated Financial Statements VI Statement of Accounting & Other Ratios, As Restated VII Statement of Capitalization, As Restated VIII Statement of Tax Shelter, As Restated IX Restated Financial Information

9. We, M/s. S V J K and Associates., Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and hold a valid peer review certificate issued by the "Peer Review Board" of the ICAI which is valid till November 30, 2026.

10. The Restated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the Standalone audited financial statements mentioned in paragraph 5 above.

11. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

12. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

13. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the Offer Documents to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, the stock exchanges and Registrar of Companies, Gujarat in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.

For, S V J K and Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No: 135182W PRC No: 014698

Sd/

Reeturaj Verma Partner

Membership No: 193591 UDIN: 26193591DJJKFV9861

Place: Ahmedabad Date: 30th May, 2026