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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
16.25
15
22.28
32.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.69
2.26
0
0
Net Worth
28.94
17.26
22.28
32.05
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,173
|256.3
|2,15,934
|246.65
|0.32
|11,794.71
|812.25
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
222.9
|64.8
|21,058.53
|155.73
|0.05
|2,083.08
|43.13
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
565.65
|19.89
|16,379.91
|285.06
|0.88
|2,648.18
|351.81
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
566.15
|56.62
|15,401.58
|37.29
|0.77
|1,827.06
|131.26
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
23.13
|30.43
|11,786.95
|152.93
|2.16
|1,781.68
|7.98
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jasmin Vishnubhai Patel
Whole-time Director
Bharatbhai Prahaladbhai Patel
Non Executive Director
NIRAV BHARATBHAI PATEL
Non Executive Director
Vishnubhai Prahladdas Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rohit Khandelwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhavika Sanghani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Komal Vijaybhai Chauhan
S/No 181/1 182/1 At Rangpurda,
Gujarat - 382715
Tel: +91 92278 25102
Website: http://www.vcottonexport.com
Email: cs@vcottonexport.com
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Summary
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Reports by Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd
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