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Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd Share Price Live

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Equities

Futures

Option

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Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

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Open

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Prev. Close

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Turnover(Lac.)

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Day's High

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52 Week's High

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52 Week's Low

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Book Value

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Face Value

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Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

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P/E

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EPS

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Divi. Yield

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Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

25 Sep, 2026|02:51 PM
Jun-2026Feb-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

16.25

15

22.28

32.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.69

2.26

0

0

Net Worth

28.94

17.26

22.28

32.05

Minority Interest

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Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

3,173

256.32,15,934246.650.3211,794.71812.25

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

222.9

64.821,058.53155.730.052,083.0843.13

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

565.65

19.8916,379.91285.060.882,648.18351.81

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

566.15

56.6215,401.5837.290.771,827.06131.26

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

23.13

30.4311,786.95152.932.161,781.687.98

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jasmin Vishnubhai Patel

Whole-time Director

Bharatbhai Prahaladbhai Patel

Non Executive Director

NIRAV BHARATBHAI PATEL

Non Executive Director

Vishnubhai Prahladdas Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rohit Khandelwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bhavika Sanghani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Komal Vijaybhai Chauhan

Registered Office

S/No 181/1 182/1 At Rangpurda,

Gujarat - 382715

Tel: +91 92278 25102

Website: http://www.vcottonexport.com

Email: cs@vcottonexport.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

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Reports by Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd

Company FAQs

The Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 25 Sep ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 25 Sep ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 25 Sep ‘26
Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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