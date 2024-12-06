iifl-logo-icon 1
Zen Technologies Ltd Bonus

2,190.15
(-2.09%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Zen Technologies CORPORATE ACTIONS

20/01/2024calendar-icon
19/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

Zen Technologies: Related News

Zen Technologies Partners with AVT Simulation to Revolutionize U.S. Defense Training

Zen Technologies Partners with AVT Simulation to Revolutionize U.S. Defense Training

6 Dec 2024|09:39 AM

They will collaborate for the design of innovative defense solutions for the forces and for commercial application by the emergency responders.

Zen Technologies Secures Patent for T90 Simulator

Zen Technologies Secures Patent for T90 Simulator

26 Nov 2024|05:31 PM

The system replicates actual battlefield and operation conditions with artificially intelligent responses from the targets, providing an effective simulation.

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

Zen Technologies launches QIP worth ₹800 Crore

Zen Technologies launches QIP worth ₹800 Crore

22 Aug 2024|11:14 AM

According to sources, the offering is priced at ₹1,601 per share, which is 10.2% lower than the closing price and 5% lower than the floor price.

