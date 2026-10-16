The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zerodha Nifty Next 100 ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zerodha Nifty Next 100 ETF is ₹10.03 and ₹10.51 as of 15 Oct ‘26