No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
511.38
11.31
10.7
10.7
Preference Capital
4,658.48
45.26
29.56
1.75
Reserves
639.78
4,954.5
4,330.65
3,844.4
Net Worth
5,809.64
5,011.07
4,370.91
3,856.85
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
15,913.32
11,331.86
12,364.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
15,913.32
11,331.86
12,364.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
187.31
160.37
159.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
412
|13.43
|2,53,904.41
|153.18
|6.43
|345.18
|33.51
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,805.3
|24.87
|1,01,647.22
|1,526.89
|0.06
|5,353.32
|209.24
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
70.43
|8.3
|61,920.77
|2,007.27
|4.97
|6,795.25
|38.48
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
351.25
|0
|21,347.26
|-15.48
|0
|158
|28.56
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd
BHARATCOAL
31.38
|0
|14,613.67
|-68.09
|0
|3,587.27
|12.4
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & CEO
Amrit Pratik Acharya
Executive Director & COO
Srinath Ramakkrushnan
Independent Director
Mr Sanjiv Rangrass
Independent Director
Vinod K Dasari
Independent Director
Jaishankar Krishnan
Non Executive Director
Shailesh Lakhani
Nominee
Prayank Swaroop
Independent Director
Aruna Sundararajan
Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
MANIA SARKAR
#84/1, Ground & 1st Floor,,
Green Glen Layout, Bellandur,
Karnataka - 560103
Tel: +91 7624 9748 90
Website: http://www.zetwork.com
Email: cs@zetwerk.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.