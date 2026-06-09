ZR2 Bioenergy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
122.76
0.36
0.16
0.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.58
16.5
4.21
4.18
Net Worth
139.34
16.86
4.37
4.34
Minority Interest
Debt
0
22.01
12.01
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
139.34
38.87
16.38
4.34
Fixed Assets
119.4
0.01
0.03
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.1
0.26
0.23
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.11
0.08
0.07
Networking Capital
0.83
34.17
15.72
2.9
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
1.86
0.1
1.18
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.98
32.73
15.66
1.94
Sundry Creditors
-0.09
0
-0.02
-0.13
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.42
-0.02
-0.09
Cash
19.01
4.31
0.33
1.33
Total Assets
139.34
38.86
16.39
4.33
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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