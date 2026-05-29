Board Meeting 29 May 2026 26 May 2026

ZR2 Bioenergy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of LODR Regulations this is to inform that 01/2026-27 meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 29 2026 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 17 Feb 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 14, 2026 and Submission of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 11 Nov 2025

ZR2 Bioenergy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited (standalone and consolidated) Financial Statement for the quarter ended September 30 2025 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 14, 2025 to consider and approve un audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financials of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2025 27 Aug 2025

ZR2 Bioenergy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve recommendation of Final Dividend on Equity Shares for the Financial Year ended on March 2025 Board has approved recommendation of Final Dividend for the Financial Year ended 31sr March, 2025 The Board has recommended payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 0.10 per Equity Share of Rs. 1 each (i.e. 10%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing 86th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid within thirty days from the conclusion of AGM subject to deduction of tax at source (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.09.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 8 Aug 2025