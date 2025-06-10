Board of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. September 03, 2025, The Board has recommended payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 0.10 per Equity Share of Rs. 1 each (i.e. 10%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing 86th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid within thirty days from the conclusion of AGM subject to deduction of tax at source.