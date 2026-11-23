Status: upcoming
₹288000/1600 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
01 Dec 2026
03 Dec 2026
11 Equity Shares
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175 - 180 per share
NSE - SME
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Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to A J Packaging Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of A J Packaging Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the A J Packaging Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the A J Packaging Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for A J Packaging Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the A J Packaging Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the A J Packaging Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
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23 Nov 2026|12:06 PM
Mahanadi Coalfields IPO was subscribed 0.38 times on November 20, 2026, at 10:01 AM, with retail investors, QIBs and NIIs showing varied participation. The IPO GMP stood at ₹1.80.
20 Nov 2026|10:18 AM
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19 Nov 2026|10:45 PM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Shree Siddhivinayak Greentech Industries Ltd
25 Nov - 27 Nov 2026
130.00 - 142.00
85.75 - 93.66
Foodlink F&B Holdings (India) Ltd
26 Nov - 30 Nov 2026
181.00 - 191.00
351.92 - 360.76
Matangi Rubber Ltd
01 Dec - 03 Dec 2026
163.00 - 172.00
118.61 - 125.16
A J Packaging Ltd
01 Dec - 03 Dec 2026
175.00 - 180.00
52.5 - 54
Monomark Engineering India Ltd
02 Dec - 04 Dec 2026
0.00 - 0.00
0.00
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IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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