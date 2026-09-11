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A-One Steels India Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

0/0 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

24 Sep 2026

End Date

28 Sep 2026

Bid Lot

0 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

0 - 0 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE, NSE

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

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HOW TO APPLY A-One Steels India Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to A-One Steels India Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply A-One Steels India Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of A-One Steels India Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the A-One Steels India Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for A-One Steels India Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply A-One Steels India Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the A-One Steels India Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for A-One Steels India Ltd IPO.

How to Apply A-One Steels India Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the A-One Steels India Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the A-One Steels India Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

A-One Steels India Ltd IPO NEWS

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NSE IPO Latest Updates: GMP, Impact on BSE Shares

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NSE IPO GMP stands at ₹220, implying an estimated listing price of ₹2,005 against the ₹1,785 upper price band. Here's how the grey market premium has moved and what investors should watch ahead of the September 17 IPO opening.

11 Sep 2026|06:49 PM

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Asset Reconstruction Company India IPO GMP Today: GMP Holds at ₹14, Issue Subscription Crosses 1x

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Asset Reconstruction Company India IPO GMP stands at ₹14, pointing to an estimated listing price of ₹153 against the ₹139 issue price. The issue is subscribed 1.16x, led by retail and NII investors.

11 Sep 2026|12:00 PM

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NSE IPO Price Band Set at ₹1,700-₹1,785; Issue to Open on September 17

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The NSE IPO will open for subscription on September 17 at a price band of ₹1,700-₹1,785 per share. With an issue size of up to ₹22,569 crore, the IPO will become India's second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India's 2024 offering.

11 Sep 2026|11:54 AM

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