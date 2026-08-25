Status: upcoming
₹270000/2000 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
28 Aug 2026
01 Sep 2026
21 Equity Shares
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128 - 135 per share
BSE - SME
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Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Complete Sports and Management India Limited IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Complete Sports and Management India Limited IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Complete Sports and Management India Limited IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Complete Sports and Management India Limited IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Complete Sports and Management India Limited IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Complete Sports and Management India Limited IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Complete Sports and Management India Limited IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
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Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Lumino Industries Ltd
27 Aug - 31 Aug 2026
78.00 - 82.00
700.00
Kwick Forensic Solutions Ltd
27 Aug - 31 Aug 2026
85.00 - 90.00
47.95 - 50.77
Complete Sports and Management India Limited
28 Aug - 01 Sep 2026
128.00 - 135.00
71.04 - 74.93
Priority Jewels Ltd
28 Aug - 01 Sep 2026
190.00 - 200.00
86.93 - 91.5
Paluck Technologies Ltd
28 Aug - 01 Sep 2026
46.00 - 48.00
31.63 - 33
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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