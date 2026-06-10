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Diksha Polymers Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

0/2400 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

17 Jun 2026

End Date

19 Jun 2026

Bid Lot

5 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

112 - 0 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

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HOW TO APPLY Diksha Polymers Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Diksha Polymers Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Diksha Polymers Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Diksha Polymers Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Diksha Polymers Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Diksha Polymers Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Diksha Polymers Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Diksha Polymers Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Diksha Polymers Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Diksha Polymers Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Diksha Polymers Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Diksha Polymers Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Diksha Polymers Ltd IPO NEWS

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CMR Green IPO Listing Delivers Strong Returns: Shares Debut 39.58% Above Issue Price

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CMR Green IPO rewarded investors with impressive listing gains as shares debuted at ₹268, a premium of 39.58% over the issue price of ₹192. The IPO was subscribed 127.07 times and generated profits of up to ₹5,928 per lot on listing day.

10 Jun 2026|03:37 PM

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Zepto IPO: Detailed Overview

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Zepto's updated DRHP filing has sparked fresh excitement in India's quick-commerce sector. While Swiggy rallied on optimism around Instamart's growth potential, Eternal (formerly Zomato) slipped amid concerns over heightened competition for Blinkit. With explosive growth in orders, ad revenue, and dark-store productivity, Zepto's upcoming ₹9,900 crore IPO could become a defining moment for India's retail technology ecosystem.

9 Jun 2026|05:07 PM

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Hexagon Nutrition IPO - Day 3 - Check Subscription Status, GMP

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Hexagon Nutrition IPO attracted robust investor interest, with the issue subscribed 38.01 times on Day 3. The NII segment saw the highest demand, while retail investors subscribed 21.75 times. However, the GMP declined sharply from ₹12 to ₹3.5, suggesting a lower listing gain expectation despite strong subscription numbers.

9 Jun 2026|02:51 PM

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