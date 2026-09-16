Status: upcoming
₹254400/2400 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
22 Sep 2026
24 Sep 2026
8 Equity Shares
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100 - 106 per share
BSE - SME
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Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Himalaya Nutravedics India Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Himalaya Nutravedics India Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Himalaya Nutravedics India Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Himalaya Nutravedics India Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Himalaya Nutravedics India Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Himalaya Nutravedics India Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Himalaya Nutravedics India Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
The NSE IPO opens on September 17 with a price band of ₹1,700–₹1,785 per share. NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan said demand has been unexpectedly large, while the GMP has cooled to ₹145 from ₹218 on September 11.
16 Sep 2026|11:13 AM
Jindal Supreme IPO GMP stands at ₹27 on September 16, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹120 against the ₹93 upper price band. Here's a look at the GMP's 145% rise from ₹11 and the latest subscription figures.
16 Sep 2026|10:48 AM
SS Retail IPO GMP stands at ₹128 on September 16, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹552 against the ₹424 upper price band. Here's a look at the sharp rise in GMP from ₹30 to ₹128 and the latest subscription figures.
16 Sep 2026|10:44 AM
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IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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