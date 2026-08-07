Status: closed
₹14850/66 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: closed
30 Jul 2026
03 Aug 2026
569 Equity Shares
-
214 - 225 per share
BSE, NSE
-
-
-
250.22
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Juniper Green Energy Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Juniper Green Energy Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Juniper Green Energy Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Juniper Green Energy Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Juniper Green Energy Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Juniper Green Energy Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Juniper Green Energy Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
Stay updated with the latest Leap India IPO GMP today, including live grey market premium, subscription figures, estimated listing price, expected listing gains, and key factors influencing investor sentiment.
7 Aug 2026|12:25 PM
Ardee Industries IPO has received a healthy response from investors, with overall subscription crossing 11x and the Grey Market Premium (GMP) indicating an estimated listing gain of over 26%. While HNI demand has been exceptionally strong, institutional participation remains moderate. Here's a detailed analysis of the latest GMP trend, subscription figures, strengths, risks, and listing outlook.
6 Aug 2026|02:49 PM
Juniper Green Energy made a healthy stock market debut with an 8–9% listing premium, backed by strong institutional demand and a promising renewable energy business. While retail participation remained weak and valuations appear expensive, the company's debt reduction plans and large project pipeline offer long-term growth potential. Here's a detailed analysis of the IPO listing, subscription, risks, and investment outlook.
6 Aug 2026|01:33 PM
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+91 9892691696
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